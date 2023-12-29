When a ‘Philly Special Christmas’ went to the White House: Inside the ‘surreal opportunity’ for the singing Eagles

In his senior year at Groveton High School in Groveton, Texas, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson took an AP history class, one of his favorite subjects. For extra credit at the end of a test, Johnson recalled writing out all of the American presidents in order from oldest to most recent, a feat he achieved.

Well over a decade later, Johnson walked the same halls of the White House that many of those presidents whose names he had memorized once occupied. President Joe Biden and his team invited Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, and director of player development Connor Barwin to perform a track off the Eagles’ Christmas album, A Philly Special Christmas Special, at the staff holiday party as a surprise for first lady Jill Biden, a staunch Eagles fan.

“It was just really neat,” Johnson told The Inquirer. “It was so cool knowing that everybody in our textbooks was here at some point, one way or another.”

» READ MORE: Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Cardinals game in Week 17

Advertisement

Barwin had informed Johnson and Mailata at the beginning of the month that there was a possibility that they could go to the party, which was on Dec. 21, but the plan was only fully confirmed a couple of days before. It wasn’t until then that Mailata learned he was expected to perform, which he was initially hesitant about.

“I’m like, ‘Do I really want to go and sing? Especially when we’re losing?’” Mailata said. “I said, I really said, ‘[Bleep] it.’ Like, it’s an opportunity.”

So, Johnson rifled through his closet and dug up a navy blue suit that he had custom made three years ago that he hadn’t worn (“I really don’t ever wear them,” Johnson said). After practice on Dec. 21, Johnson, Mailata, Barwin, and their significant others got dressed up and took a private plane to Washington, D.C., for the party.

Johnson recalled that there was a long process just to enter the White House complete with various ID and background checks. Eventually, after becoming well acquainted with the Secret Service, they were allowed in the building.

“Next thing you know, I’m in the White House,” Mailata said “I’m like, ‘Shoot, this is exactly like the movies.’ The layout. The layout was exactly like the movies. So, Hollywood, good job.”

Mailata opted to sing “This Christmas,” originally recorded by Donny Hathaway. Mailata sang a rendition of the song on A Philly Special Christmas Special with music icon and Philadelphia native Patti LaBelle. While Mailata flaunted his vocals on stage at the White House, Johnson and Barwin were on percussion with a shaker and a tambourine. Johnson said he heard a few Eagles chants from the crowd while they were on stage.

Afterward, Mailata said they spent about 45 minutes with the Bidens, which included a tour of the Oval Office. The president shared some stories related to the White House’s history and about football, but Mailata asserted that the first lady was the bigger football expert of the two.

Overall, Mailata called the entire experience a “surreal opportunity.”

» READ MORE: Murphy: In (partial) defense of Jonathan Gannon

“If you told me a couple of years ago that I’d even be a starter in the NFL, I’d probably laugh in your face,” Mailata said. “But if you told me that I was going to be singing in the White House and then having the opportunity to spend time with the president of the United States of America and his wife, the first lady, I’d probably just walk away from you.”

The Eagles will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.