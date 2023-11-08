How all five Philly sports franchises stack up in revenue

The Eagles are Philadelphia’s most valuable team by a wide margin, according to Sportico’s valuations of all 152 sports franchises in North America released on Wednesday.

The Eagles, worth an estimated $5.95 billion, ranked 13th overall in all major franchises and ninth out of NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys lead the NFL at $9.2 billion.

Valuation numbers for each team come from the most recent season of revenue, except for NFL and MLS teams, which Sportico uses a projected full season of revenue.

The Sixers, at $3.21 billion, are 48th overall and 11th out of NBA teams. The Phillies ($2.46 billion) and Flyers ($1.7 billion) both finished in the top 10 of their respective leagues, at 56th overall and ninth in MLB, and 84th overall and seventh in the NHL, respectively.

Rounding out the local teams is the Union, coming in at 139th overall and 15th in MLS, with a valuation of $555 million.