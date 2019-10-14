But there’s obviously still a lot of talent on the team. Pederson and Schwartz are able coaches. And the Eagles, at 3-3, are far from out of the playoff picture with division rival Dallas, also 3-3, next on the slate. Are they going the turn around the season so much that they’re in the hunt for a first-round playoff bye? Considering some of the deep-seated issues at cornerback and receiver, it seems unlikely.