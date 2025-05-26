Thumbs-up or down on the Eagles drafting Smael Mondon? Our writers weigh in.

The Eagles selected Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon with the 161st overall pick of the NFL draft. Here’s how our writers evaluate the selection:

Jeff McLane: 🤷🏻‍♂️

Howie Roseman went to the Georgia well again when he drafted this three-year starter at inside linebacker in the fifth round. Mondon doesn’t quite have the upside of other Philly Dawgs, but he’s also the first of the group whom the Eagles selected after the first four rounds. He was a versatile piece in the Bulldogs’ 3-4 front and could cover in man and rush the quarterback in blitz packages. But it wasn’t as if he thrived in one area. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It may have hurt his stock.

Mondon is on the smaller side (6-foot-2, 225 pounds), but he put up good numbers at the scouting combine and finished in the 85th percentile in the 40-yard dash and in the 97th percentile in the 10-yard split and broad jump. In terms of his physicality, some scouts I spoke to have questioned whether he’s strong enough to fend off NFL offensive linemen at the second level. The Eagles will add him to the list of potential backups at off-ball linebacker, but I think Mondon’s ceiling may be as a special teams contributor. He was a four-core guy since his first season at Georgia and could potentially slip into Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s spot if Trotter ends up a starter this season.

It’s tough to knock most third-day picks because so few ultimately pan out. If Mondon ends up helping on special teams for a few seasons, it would warrant his selection. But I’m not a big fan of drafting guys in the last four rounds who have relatively low ceilings.

Jeff Neiburg: 👍🏻

It’s easier to find reasons to like this pick than dislike it, and for a Day 3 pick, that’s more than good enough for a thumbs-up from me.

The Eagles entered the draft a little thin at linebacker with Oren Burks gone, Ben VanSumeren ticketed to be the next fullback, number change and all, and Nakobe Dean recovering from a major injury.

They drafted Jihaad Campbell with their first pick, but the versatile defender may end up being more of an edge rusher anyway, so drafting a second off-ball linebacker was a smart move. It can’t hurt where Mondon played in college, either, and he’ll fit right in with his Georgia Bulldogs that make up a large chunk of the Eagles defense.

As for getting on the field, keep in mind where Mondon was selected. It’s not like Campbell is going to be an every-down edge rusher and Mondon will see instant playing time next to Zack Baun. Campbell will be in the mix there. Dean will be, too, when he’s healthy and able. The Eagles also have Trotter there.

Mondon was among the fastest linebackers in the draft, and Roseman lauded that explosiveness and Mondon’s ability to play in space. A multiyear starter, Mondon led the 2022 champion Georgia team in tackles (76) and finished his college career with 57 (including three sacks) in 10 games last season.

Mondon is big and fast and just turned 22. There’s some room to grow, and even if his best contributions in 2025 are on special teams, that’s a good result for the 161st pick.

Olivia Reiner: 🤷🏻‍♀️

The Eagles are good for one Georgia Bulldog each draft. This time around, they opted for Mondon.

His skill set lends itself well to the team’s priorities at the position. As Roseman explained after Day 3 of the draft, Mondon is explosive, allowing him to play well in space. His 1.52-second 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash at the combine tied for the fastest among linebackers. As Roseman said, football is a speed game, and Mondon’s ability to keep up with those fast offensive skill players and cover a large amount of space in a short period of time will help him find success at the next level.

Mondon also possesses the instincts needed to thrive as a linebacker. He processes the game at a high level, diagnosing plays and triggering quickly. Roseman said the Eagles are looking for starters on Day 3 of the draft, and perhaps at some point in his career with the team, they’ll have that in Mondon.

Aside from the players ahead of Mondon on the depth chart, the biggest thing standing in his way that could prevent him from becoming a future starter is his injury history. He missed time due to injury in all three seasons as a starter at Georgia. Mondon said after he was drafted that he’s fully healthy now, though, as he embarks upon his NFL career. If he can prove his durability, Mondon could be a solid depth player and special-teams contributor in his first NFL season, but the odds could be stacked against him as a fifth-rounder.

EJ Smith: 🤷🏽‍♂️

It’s important to remember the hit rate when assessing players selected this deep into the draft. The Eagles taking Mondon in the fifth round likely means he’ll make the 53-man roster, but he should be more of a special-teams contributor as a rookie while working behind the scenes to climb the linebacker depth chart.

And since Roseman alluded to the team’s preference for players with starting potential on Day 3 rather than high-floor prospects who project more as backups, the Eagles clearly believe the former Georgia standout has a chance to eventually make that leap on the depth chart.

His college experience should help. Few positions rely on instincts as much as linebackers do — and playing time is harder to come by once you’re in the NFL — so Mondon’s 32 career starts should help ease his transition. Still, that amount of games revealed some limitations in coverage and durability issues, which are both major question marks.

If he stays healthy, perhaps Mondon can eventually help the Eagles rebalance their investment at the linebacker position in a few years. Or, maybe he turns into a special teams ace like Shaun Bradley was for a few seasons after going in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Either outcome would be good value for the Eagles, but even they wouldn’t tell you with certainty that they’ll happen.