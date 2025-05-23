Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell received a warm welcome in his return to Timber Creek High School

Jihaad Campbell hadn’t been back to Timber Creek Regional High School since being selected in the first round by the Eagles in the NFL draft in April.

That was until Friday, when the school hosted a welcome celebration for the 21-year-old linebacker, who played three seasons for the Chargers.

On the way to his former stomping ground, Campbell looked out the window at the roads he used to walk on to and from school and thought, “I’m home.”

“It’s special,” Campbell said. “It means a lot to come back here and see how much support I have. I think that was the biggest thing in my career was having a lot of support and a great foundational system.”

Timber Creek athletes, from football to softball players, staff members, and alumni who played with Campbell, showed out in the school’s library for the celebration.

Coach Brian Wright and athletic director Dina Tomczak recalled Campbell’s impact at the school, including his involvement in community service, and the kind of person he was, saying he “always had a smile on his face.”

Campbell shared some words of wisdom with the young athletes in attendance and answered some of their questions. One student asked, “Have you always dreamed about being in the NFL — and how does it feel to finally be on the best team?”

The crowd erupted with cheers and applause. Campbell, smiling with his arms crossed, didn’t exactly know what to say at first, but then responded with a proper, “Go Birds.”

As a kid, he did dream of going to the NFL, but wouldn’t have guessed it would be with his hometown team.

Campbell, who played three seasons at Alabama, dealt with knee injuries earlier in his college career. He had a standout 2024 season, where he finished with 117 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception in 13 starts, which earned him second-team All-American honors.

His injuries may have led to his falling later in the first round to the Eagles, who took him at pick No. 31. Campbell didn’t get the sense that he was headed to Philadelphia until he got a phone call from a 215 area code.

“It was a surreal moment,” Campbell said. “It’s still an honor to be a Philadelphia Eagle, I’m just extremely blessed.”

Campbell transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. his senior year to help with his on-field development and gain more exposure to college coaches. Wright, who joined the program in 2020, can still recall the moment Campbell broke the news that he would be leaving.

“He was the best player in the program,” Wright said. “I remember like it was yesterday, it was New Year’s Day, I was watching bowl games, and as soon as I looked at my phone, I saw it was Jihaad. As soon as he called, I realized what was going on.

“But here we are, so everything worked out. I’m thrilled to death for the kid.”

Wright referred to a popular proverb: Sometimes you have to let something go, and if it comes back, it was meant to be.

Campbell remained in touch with his former coach and came back to the school a handful of times to talk to the team or work out in the weight room while he was home from college.

His presence was welcomed because he never changed.

“In the weight room we always used to talk,” said Tomczak, who designed T-shirts for the celebration that read “Home Sweet Home” with Campbell’s No. 30, the number he wore on his Timber Creek jersey, written on the back. “He would talk about girls and things like that, just normal things, and he’s stayed normal. That’s my favorite thing about him.”

Now, he serves as an inspiration to other Timber Creek athletes. He’s not sure how to balance it all yet, but he knows that once the season starts, he’ll have quite the support system behind him.

Campbell was mostly sidelined during the Eagles’ two-day rookie minicamp in early May. He suffered a shoulder injury near the end of Alabama’s season, that required surgery to repair a slight tear in his labrum. It’s uncertain what his recovery time looks like, but he said he’s taking it “day-by-day.”

“I’m doing pretty good,” Campbell added. “Right now, I’m really being where my feet are and understanding how big this moment is for me and how good God has been in my life.”

