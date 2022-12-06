Thanks to special teams, the Eagles might’ve put together their most complete performance of the season during their Week 13 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles (11-1) are in the midst of a remarkable season, but special teams has been widely considered the team’s weak link. The group had one of its worst performances in Week 12, when it allowed Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon to compile a season-high 172 kickoff return yards.

But the Eagles rebounded nicely against the Titans with key contributions coming from multiple players.

“Everybody was blaming special teams for a lot of the team’s woes,” rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “So we took it upon ourselves to go out there and make plays.”

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Nakobe Dean stars coming off the bench, as Nick Sirianni is happy with the rookie’s development

The Eagles successfully contained Titans returner C.J. Board, who managed a combined 104 yards across seven returns (four punts, three kickoffs). Coming out of halftime, Dean recorded an electric hit on Board. Linebacker T.J. Edwards said Dean’s hit helped set the tone at the beginning of the second half. The Eagles proceeded to force the Titans off the field; Tennessee compiled minus-seven net yards on that opening drive, resulting in a quick three-and-out.

“We’re just getting back to the fundamentals, I wouldn’t say too much [changes] other than the passion and energy we put toward special teams,” Dean said. “The whole mindset of being out there kind of shifted with the unit. We play our best when we have that energy and passion.”

Said special teams coordinator Michael Clay: “It was outstanding. Anybody who watched that game can probably say it was our best game all-around special teams-wise. We just talk about trying to be consistent. We can always do it one time. Now, we have to do it for a consecutive amount of times to help this team as we make a run at the end of the year.”

Elsewhere, Eagles rookie punt returner Britain Covey enjoyed his best game with a season-high 105 yards across six punt returns (17.5 yards per return). Covey recorded three 20-plus yard punt returns, which was the most by any NFL returner in a single game since the Detroit Lions’ Eddie Drummond in Nov. 2004.

“It was definitely much improved,” Covey said. “I think it always takes breaking one or two in order to catch that fire and belief across everybody. It helps you go just a little bit harder. But more than anything, sometimes with special teams, especially with returns — it’s about being patient. I feel like [fans] on social media were desperate for a big return. While I was a little frustrated myself, I wasn’t nervous or impatient or desperate.”

» READ MORE: Why Eagles rookie Britain Covey put football dreams on hold to serve in a foreign country

Covey further analyzed the improvements across the unit. He specifically highlighted better blocking that occurred in front of him and also better decision-making on his part. During Covey’s longest return, a 27-yarder in the third quarter, linebacker Christian Elliss stuffed his block directly in front of Covey for the entire play. Elliss, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, also recorded a big hit on kickoff coverage.

“I’ve been able to see how close we are on a couple of them,” Covey said. “Literally just one block away from it being a big return. So even what [fans] see as a seven-yard return is literally inches away from being a 30-yard return. So I know it’s just going to come. When it comes, it might look like a drastic difference, but it’s really what we’ve been doing all year. It’s just with that extra little bit.

“Once you break one or two, it really helps the whole unit.”