The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the Commanders on Monday night.

With eight regular-season games remaining, the Eagles (8-1) are still atop the NFL and NFC standings. They have the same record as the Minnesota Vikings, although the Eagles own the tiebreaker between the two teams.

Here are four stats that help paint the picture from the Eagles’ first defeat.

4

Entering Week 10, the Eagles boasted the league’s best turnover differential with a league-low three giveaways. On Monday, though, the Eagles more than doubled their season turnover total with four turnovers occurring against the Commanders:

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, interception

Tight end Dallas Goedert, fumble

Wide receiver Quez Watkins, fumble

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, fumble

It’s worth noting this number is slightly inflated. Smith’s fumble occurred on the final play of the game, in which the Eagles were attempting several laterals that went nowhere, while Goedert’s fumble occurred at the end of a wild sequence after he had his face mask tugged with no penalty called. Regardless, coach Nick Sirianni is bound to preach fundamentals and ball security throughout the week.

Despite their uncharacteristic miscues, the Eagles still lead the league in turnover differential (plus-13); they’re tied with the Raiders for fewest giveaways (seven).

40

Washington’s offense finished with a staggering 40 minutes, 24 seconds in time of possession. The Commanders spent so much time on the field that they doubled the Eagles’ time of possession: 19 minutes, 36 seconds. To their credit, the Commanders came in with a game plan that continuously gashed and exploited the run defense. Commanders tailbacks Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combined for 40 carries, 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles will need to make quick corrections. Facing a short week, they’ll travel to Indianapolis, where they’ll be tasked with slowing down All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

75

The Eagles were flagged seven times for a season-high 75 yards in penalties. When asked, neither center Jason Kelce nor quarterback Jalen Hurts placed any blame on the officials.

Of the team’s seven penalties, two occurred on offense, three on defense, and two on special teams. The most devastating of the bunch was Brandon Graham’s roughing the passer penalty that ridded the offense’s opportunity at a comeback. During the third-down play, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was pressured by the Eagles defensive front. Heinicke backpedaled several steps before taking an awkward knee. Moments after Heinicke fell to the ground, Graham tumbled into him, and the nearest official tossed his yellow flag.

“We can’t put the game in the ref’s hands,” Graham said. “In that position, I’ve just got to know. I was just hustling to the play, trying to make sure he was down and just trying to get off the field. I was just trying to touch him down, because it looked like he was just going to get up. You just never know. That’s on me.”

5

Goedert is expected to miss an extend period of time with a shoulder injury, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer. This is crushing news for the Eagles. Goedert is the team’s second leading receiver with 43 catches, 544 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, reserve tight ends Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Noah Togiai have a combined five catches. That’s a staggering drop in production when compared to Goedert, who leads all NFL tight ends in yards after catch. Simply put: Goedert is a dynamic weapon who will be severely missed while he’s sidelined.

It will likely take a group effort to replace Goedert’s snaps. His absence will also open up more opportunities in the passing game for Smith. As they did late in Monday’s game, the Eagles also might elect to run the ball more frequently in multi-tight end sets with Stoll and Calcaterra serving as additional blockers.