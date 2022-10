Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a 29-yard pass Hurts to score a touchdown in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Read more

The Eagles extended their lead to 21-7 with a third touchdown catch in the first half from A.J. Brown — this one for 29 yards.

On the third play of the drive, Jalen Hurts again found Brown on a go route. Brown for the game has 113 yards on five catches.

The drive started off with a 17-yard pass to Dallas Goedert, putting the Eagles at the Pittsburgh 43. Hurts then found DeVonta Smith for a short pass to his left, for 14 yards inside the 30.