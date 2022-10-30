The Eagles scored first on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 39-yard touchdown catch from A.J. Brown.

With momentum after a defensive stop on the opening drive, the Eagles pushed downfield to get out ahead of their in-state rival. Dallas Goedert contributed much to the drive with two catches for 12 yards, including a fourth-down grab.

Inside the Pittsburgh 40, Jalen Hurts found Brown deep down the middle of the field, hauling in the catch in the end zone. The nine-play drive gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead.