Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown touchdown reception against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Read more

The Eagles scored first on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 39-yard touchdown catch from A.J. Brown.

With momentum after a defensive stop on the opening drive, the Eagles pushed downfield to get out ahead of their in-state rival. Dallas Goedert contributed much to the drive with two catches for 12 yards, including a fourth-down grab.

Inside the Pittsburgh 40, Jalen Hurts found Brown deep down the middle of the field, hauling in the catch in the end zone. The nine-play drive gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead.