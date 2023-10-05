Eagles slot in spot starter Sua Opeta at right guard — just in time to face Aaron Donald

Inside the Eagles’ offensive line room, Sua Opeta has a history of being compared to an electric vehicle.

A few years ago, the undrafted offensive lineman out of Weber State was performing so well in his second training camp that center Jason Kelce said teammates were joking he was the only thing hotter than Tesla stock at the time.

Opeta’s playing time has fluctuated about as much as Tesla stock since 2021 as well. The reserve guard has been called upon in key moments at both guard spots but has also been waived and spent a spell on the practice squad last season before settling in as the top reserve guard for the Eagles this year.

As Opeta prepares to replace injured starter Cam Jurgens at right guard this week, Kelce broke out another Tesla comparison.

“He’s got that 0-60 torque, too,” Kelce said. “He’s got a little Tesla torque to him.”

Opeta came in for Jurgens, who suffered a foot sprain in the Eagles’ 34-31 win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday, and played more than well enough to earn the job until Jurgens is healthy. The Eagles had options; third-round rookie Tyler Steen was in the mix for the starting right guard spot going into the summer and reserve lineman Jack Driscoll played nine games at that spot in 2021.

Even after taking a back seat for part of training camp, Opeta emerged as the top reserve going into the season and further cemented it with “outstanding” play in the second half against the Commanders.

“He played an unbelievable game on Sunday,” coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “He really can do the things that we require of our guards to do. And so we have a lot of faith in him based off his previous games that he’s played, but you know, that faith really gets built year-in, year-out. It is a ‘What have you done for me lately’ league. We understand that.

“First extended opportunity to go in a game this season, and I thought he did an outstanding job.”

Kelce said Opeta’s performance wasn’t too surprising considering the emphasis offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland puts on making reserves prepare as if they’re going to play and having contingency plans for in-game injuries.

Opeta is a testament to that. He started the team’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two seasons ago after injuries piled up on the offensive line, and he played reasonably well. Performances like that are what has helped Opeta stick with the Eagles as a backup, Kelce said.

“Some guys perform on the field but they’re kind of missing a few things so teams are kind of trying to move on from them,” Kelce said. “Sua is pretty much the opposite of that, he’s got all the traits, he’s very physically gifted, he’s very strong, he’s explosive, and he’s really taken a lot of steps as far as being more consistent. I think that’s the thing, the last two or three years, where the light bulb has clicked for him.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Opeta didn’t allow a single pressure in 16 pass-blocking snaps against a talented Washington defensive front on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder said his confidence was boosted by the performance against Washington interior-rushing duo Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, which is important considering his next matchup: Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“When you’re getting in and playing well, your confidence just shoots up,” Opeta said. “So I’m really confident in my own ability to play. So it’s cool that I get to go out there against Aaron Donald now and prove that.”

The Eagles will have a plan for Donald, starting with finding him on every play. When the team faced the seven-time All-Pro last back in 2020, they held him to just three pressures according to PFF, which tied for his second-lowest total that season. They managed to contain him mostly by sliding the protection his way when possible and doubling him, which put the onus on the other side of the line winning one-on-one matchups.

Donald, 32, leads all defensive tackles in pressures with 22 this season, two more than Eagles rookie Jalen Carter. He has logged a sack in three of the Rams’ four games as well.

“He’s the best player of this generation,” Kelce said. “Unbelievable talent, a game-wrecking player. You have to know where he’s at, you have to have attention, you have to put in the work in film study all week and obviously structurally the coaches are going to do their best to mitigate it, but that’s pretty much it.”

Opeta said he’s “aware” of the added challenge of facing such a talented rusher, but is eager for the chance to play against the best.

“Obviously he’s a really good player,” Opeta said. “So we’re just going to trust in the game plan, watch some extra film, but we’re going to hone in on that and be ready for him.”

