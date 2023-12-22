Lineman Sua Opeta ready to show his versatility with move to left guard

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata once said moving from left to right tackle is like “wiping your backside with your other hand.”

Reserve lineman Sua Opeta isn’t exactly approaching his next opportunity with Mailata’s analogy in mind, but he is hoping to soak in whatever advice Mailata – or any of his other teammates – might have as he shifts yet again to the other side of the offensive line.

» READ MORE: Inside the Eagles: Jalen Hurts’ regression among four big-picture issues with the Birds

Opeta started at right guard, in place of Cam Jurgens, during the team’s loss this past Monday to the Seattle Seahawks. However, Jurgens returned to practice Thursday, and he is expected to resume his place in the starting lineup this weekend. Meanwhile, starting left guard Landon Dickerson recently underwent surgery on his thumb. The team is hopeful he can make a full recovery before the end of the season.

Advertisement

With Dickerson expected to be sidelined during the team’s upcoming Week 16 contest, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, Opeta is gearing up to display his versatility.

“I think a big part of it is, if I’ve seen it’s been done before by other players, then it gives me the confidence in myself,” Opeta said. “I’ve seen other guys be swing guards, swing tackles like Jordan when he filled in for Lane [Johnson]. So why can’t I do it? It’s the same thing. Once you start to overthink, then one side will feel more awkward than the other. You’ve got to get reps obviously, then you build the confidence.”

During the first four periods of practice Thursday, Opeta lined up between Mailata and center Jason Kelce. This occured just a few days after Opeta started between Kelce and right tackle Johnson against the Seahawks.

Since Opeta joined the Eagles as an undrafted lineman out of Weber State in 2019, he’s logged 387 career snaps at left guard and 449 snaps at right guard, according to Pro Football Focus. A large chunk of those right-guard snaps have occurred this season; he’s played 390 snaps at the position, including 69 this past week versus Seattle. In the seven games Opeta has played offensive snaps this season, he has allowed two sacks, one quarterback hit, and 19 pressures.

» READ MORE: Regrading the Eagles: Does play of Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks warrant benching of James Bradberry?

Opeta is hoping to maintain a clean pocket for quarterback Jalen Hurts as he swings back to the left side. Following Friday’s practice, Opeta said he chatted with Dickerson about corrections regarding his technique and hand placement.

“It’s always good to have an extra pair of eyes on you, especially because he’s the starting left guard,” Opeta said of Dickerson. “I’ll get the rep and I’ll have what I think about it, he may see something different, and we’ll discuss back and forth on that. But I have a lot of trust in those guys, it’s good to communicate on little things like that. I have a tremendous amount of trust in the entire O-line during my prep.”