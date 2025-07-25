NFL Films didn’t plan on making a Super Bowl documentary this year. Then the Eagles won.

Nearly six months after the Eagles’ lopsided defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Films has finally delivered the Birds’ official Super Bowl DVD … minus the DVD.

Instead, the 86-minute look back at the Eagles 2024 season and Super Bowl LIX victory is now available to stream on the Roku Channel, which is free and available as an app on just about any system and TV.

Advertisement

The obvious question is what took so long?

NFL Films last produced a Super Bowl DVD highlight reel — known as the “instant highlight” in the halls of the company’s South Jersey headquarters — following the Chiefs’ narrow win against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Cinedigm, the company that partnered with NFL Films to distribute the annual Super Bowl DVD, rebranded as Cineverse Corp. in 2023 and walked away from DVDs entirely. As a result, NFL Films didn’t even bother doing a documentary following the Chiefs’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

James Weiner, a senior producer at NFL Films, said they had no plans to do a Super Bowl highlight reel heading into the season. But those plans changed after the Eagles trampled the Chiefs down in New Orleans.

“[Eagles fans] are such an avid fan base, they would want more, as opposed to the Chiefs, who had won three of the last five,” Weiner said. “So when the Eagles won, I think it got the wheels in motion to do something.”

Other than streaming on Roku Channel, Super Bowl Champions: the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles is exactly what you’d expect — lots of orchestra music, a healthy dose of Merrill Reese, a celebrity narrator (in this case, Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr., who grew up in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia), and the high-quality storytelling NFL Films has rarely failed to deliver.

“This is the one place where you can turn the lights off, sit back in your recliner, turn on the surround sound and feel like you’re watching a move, like NFL Films was intended to be,” Weiner said. “This isn’t something you watch on your phone.”

An insightful sideline moment with Saquon Barkley

Unlike previous Super Bowl documentaries, NFL Films had months to assemble this year’s film. Weiner said the time was beneficial because there was more media to go through than ever, including footage the Eagles shot themselves for their online documentary series, Unscripted.

“The end product is perhaps the best compilation of Eagles footage from this past season that exists,” Weiner said.

In past years, fans might have caught some of the highlights on Inside the NFL. But the show’s move to The CW last season and the fragmented nature of media these days means much of the footage will be fresh for Eagles fans.

There are new highlights sprinkled in. While Fox showed head coach Nick Sirianni shouting at fans during the closing minutes of the Eagles’ victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, NFL Films had him mic’d up and showed the entire exchange he later apologized for.

There’s also a cool moment during the Eagles’ Week 12 win against the Los Angeles Rams, where Saquon Barkley set the franchise record for most rushing yards in a game. As the clock ticked down, Barkley walked up to each of his offensive lineman and said, “You broke the record.”

The most insightful moment of the film came during the Eagles’ Week 13 win against the Baltimore Ravens. Early on in the game, the Eagles were having trouble getting Barkley going. The film shows Barkley speaking with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland as they devise a plan to break through the Ravens’ tight defense.

“In my 24 years here, I don’t recall seeing an in-depth conversation between a running back and an offensive line coach,” Weiner said.

There is an Eagles DVD coming from NFL Films

Fans hoping to snag a DVD of the Super Bowl LIX highlights to place on their shelf next to the highlights from Super Bowl LII are in luck.

The NFL said they plan to release Super Bowl Champions: the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles on DVD. There is no official release date, but an NFL spokesperson said it will be available before the end of the year.

And if the Eagles repeat this season, Weiner said NFL Films might have to think a little bigger.

“Maybe one day next year, when we do the 2025 Eagles championship film, we’ll have a movie to premiere in the theater,” Weiner said.