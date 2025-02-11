Super Bowl coloring pages weren’t enough, so we made some you can take to the Eagles parade

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and that means more coloring pages. You loved the last run of Eagles coloring pages so much — we got so many emails with your colored-in drawings of Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles — that we decided to bring them back.

That’s because the Birds’ championship also means a parade. And with that coming up on Friday, we made a special batch of coloring pages that you can use to celebrate the big win, and bring some of your finest work to Broad Street as you cheer on the team — or just hang it in your front window to show your support.

Here’s a peek at the coloring pages, with the green background already filled in as an example — but you can pick whatever color you want.

Click here to download a PDF and print out the black-and-white coloring pages, or purchase a copy of Wednesday’s Inquirer. In addition to bringing them to the parade, take pictures of your work and send it our way once you finish — we might post them on The Inquirer’s social accounts.

And if you’ve missed any of our past Eagles coloring pages, you can check the ones from before this year’s Super Bowl here, as well as our collection from the 2023 Super Bowl here.