Eagles coloring pages are trending. We made some new ones you can download.

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a plane! No. It’s a bird? YES! A whole bunch of them.

Last week, Google Trends revealed an uptick in searches for “Philadelphia Eagles coloring pages.” Maybe it’s to keep the kids busy during the big game. Maybe it’s to curb stress over the Birds’ journey. Either way, we’ve decided to make our own.

It’s unclear exactly why the search trend became so popular. But ahead of the Eagles’ Conference Championship game against the 49ers, we’re leaning into it.

Over the COVID-19 pandemic, coloring sheets rose in popularity among adults as a stress-relief coping mechanism. According to the Mayo Clinic, coloring is considered good for adults’ health and an effective way to help manage stress.

And we know Eagles fans — like other NFL fans — are stressed, OK?

Various studies over the years have shown NFL fans experiencing high-stress levels and mental-health tolls.

So we opted to join the fun and make your Google searches a little better. Here are eight exclusive coloring sheets — plus a cover — available for download and personal use. Each design was done by Inquirer News Designer Cynthia Greer and is based off of archival photographs from throughout the season, but with a comic book spin.

Here’s a photo gallery so you can get a preview before you download:

Click here to download a PDF and print out your own copy of “The Explosive Eagles.” Once you’re done coloring, we want to see your work! Be sure to share photos of your colored-in versions with us on social media by tagging The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Don’t have a printer? The designs are also running in our Sunday edition.