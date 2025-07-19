Eagles’ Super Bowl ring design is ‘the greatest championship ring in history,’ and it tells a story

Jason Arasheben, a renowned jeweler who founded Jason of Beverly Hills, has made championship rings for more than 20 major sports teams over the last decade, including the Phillies’ 2022 National League Championship ring.

However, his design for the Eagles Super Bowl LIX Championship ring is “the greatest” ring he’s ever made.

Advertisement

“I’m going to tell you right now, this is the greatest championship ring in Super Bowl history,” said Arasheben ahead of Friday’s ring ceremony at Ballers at the Battery in Philadelphia. “We try to outdo each other with every championship ring, and with this being our latest championship ring, we feel like this is hands down, the greatest championship ring in history.”

Storytelling is the most important part of the designing process,Arasheben said. He wanted the ring tell a story about the team, season, city, and fans. He sat down with each member during the designing process to hear their stories.

“They tell us what’s important, what they definitely want in the ring, what items they don’t want in the ring,” Arasheben said. “So we kind of follow the path that is instructed by us, by the team, and then we kind of put our own creative energy together to create a masterpiece.”

Here are some of the ring’s most interesting features.

» READ MORE: First look at the Eagles Super Bowl Championship ring

145 playoff points

The Eagles scored 145 points in the playoffs last season, the most in NFL history. This is shown on the ring with 145 diamonds featured on the bezel of the ring.

18 victories

The Eagles won 14 games in the regular season, and another four in the playoffs, finishing the 2024-25 season 18-3 and becoming the fourth team to tie the record of most games won in a season (the 2024 Eagles now sit alongside the 1985 Chicago Bears, the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, and the 2007 New England Patriots). The ring details this accomplishment with 18 green stones on the top, set underneath the Lombardi Trophies and Eagles logo.

A pair of wings

The moving wings that open at a push of a button is the feature that Arasheben was most proud of, he said, because he’s never done something like that before. When the wings extend, the words “You can’t be great without the greatness of others” is shown, a nod to head coach Nick Sirianni.

Season opener in Brazil

At the beginning of last season’s Eagles team’s story is there season-opening game at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil, the first NFL game played in the country. To commemorate it, there is a stamp of the Brazilian flag inside of the ring.

40 points

The top of the ring spells “world champions” in 40 diamonds, to remember the 40 points that the Eagles scored against the Kansas City Chiefs.