Eagles’ Sydney Brown looks forward to ACL injury recovery and the defense being positioned for success

After tearing his ACL in the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the New York Giants, rookie safety Sydney Brown is slated to undergo surgery next week.

Brown, 23, sustained the injury on punt coverage while attempting to tackle Giants returner Gunner Olszewski, preventing him from playing in the postseason. The London, Ontario native said that he knew immediately that he tore his ACL, marking a disappointing end to his first season with the Eagles.

“Not that I’ve ever done it before, but it was just one of those feelings where you know what’s going on right in the moment,” Brown told The Inquirer on Wednesday. “So I just kind of accepted it right there and kind of took a day where I was like, man, I was pretty sad about it. But god damn, it’s just another opportunity to show what I can do, kind of persevere.”

Brown will undergo surgery in the Philadelphia area. In the meantime, he has been spending time with his twin brother, Chase, who traveled to Philly at the conclusion of his rookie season at running back with the Cincinnati Bengals. They watched the Eagles’ 32-9 wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers together.

Following surgery, Brown plans on beginning his rehab locally, then eventually moving out to continue the process in Champaign, Ill., which is home to his alma mater of the University of Illinois. For now, the Eagles’ third-round, No. 66 overall pick last year is just trying to stay present as he prepares for surgery.

“Just kind of focusing on the rehab before we get to surgery and that’s it,” Brown said. “Just kind of taking it day by day. Really, it’s out of my control until the surgery happens and then just trying to stay strong and keep going.”

In his rookie season, Brown played 14 games and started six, taking 335 defensive snaps (35% of the snaps in games he was available to play) and 220 special teams snaps (59%). Brown had a 99-yard pick-6 against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, marking his first touchdown of his NFL career. He also posted 45 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

Brown wasn’t the only safety sidelined for the wild-card game. Starter Reed Blankenship was a game-time decision with a groin injury and was officially ruled out when the inactives were released just 90 minutes before kickoff. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox ultimately started in his place alongside veteran Kevin Byard.

Blankenship said on Wednesday that surgery is “possibly” on the table, but he estimates that injury would only affect him for “less than a month.”

As a whole, the Eagles defense struggled this season under two different play-callers in defensive coordinator Sean Desai (Weeks 1-14) and senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia (Weeks 15-18 plus the postseason). In the regular season, the defense allowed the 30th most points per game in the league (25.2) and 26th most yards per game (356.1).

Situationally, the defense ranked second-to-last in third-down conversion percentage (46.4%), No. 25 in fourth-down conversion percentage (55.9%), and No. 30 in red-zone percentage (66.1%). The defense did not show improvement upon switching to Patricia as their play-caller. Brown said that there was “a lot” that went into that transition.

“It’s not easy to learn a new system,” Brown said. “Especially when you’re putting guys in position not to be successful at what they do. It doesn’t really work towards the benefit of the players that you have. That’s really what we are a product of.

“There’s no reason why we couldn’t have won the Super Bowl this year with the roster that we have. But it is all about putting your players in the right position to be successful. And like using your pieces in the right way to dominate the team against you. That just all comes from practice and preparation from coaching and us as players. So it’ll turn around. It’s just lessons learned. It’s life.”

Brown said he’s looking forward to the upcoming draft that will bring in new faces that can make an impact on the team, but he said that the Eagles have “got everything here to make it happen.”

“I just think there was a bunch going on and kind of turned guys away, kind of put a disconnect in that back end for a little bit,” Brown added.

Despite the way the season ended for the team and for Brown at an individual level, the young safety is looking forward to rebounding from his injury and evolving into an even better player.

“It kind of puts you in a dark place, and it’s just the best lessons are learned from these things,” Brown said. “You learn a lot about yourself, your character, just your love for the game, just more appreciation for the game. Because this thing can be taken away from you so fast. I’m not sad. I’m [expletive] excited to get back and train. It’s gonna be great.”

Johnson interviews with Falcons for head coaching job

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that they interviewed Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for their head coaching vacancy.

This is the first team to have confirmed interviewing Johnson for its opening and the third known team with interest, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported last week that Johnson was expected to interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coaching position. Additionally, according to a report from Bleacher Report last week, the Tennessee Titans requested Johnson to interview for their opening at head coach.

Among the Falcons head coaching candidates are former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line Anthony Weaver, and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The NFL Network reported on Thursday that the Falcons will conduct a second interview with Belichick this weekend.

Johnson, 36, recently finished his third year with the Eagles and first as offensive coordinator. With Johnson calling the plays, the Eagles completed the regular season ranked seventh in the league in scoring (25.4 points per game) and eighth in yards (354.4 yards per game).

However, the Eagles floundered at the end of the season, averaging 20.5 points per game in their final six games, which is nearly an eight-point dropoff from the average over their prior contests. Before taking over for Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator this season, Johnson served as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach from 2021-22.