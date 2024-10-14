Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata will be out ‘a couple weeks’ with a hamstring injury, Nick Sirianni says

The Eagles are heading into their Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants without their starting left tackle.

Nick Sirianni said Monday that Jordan Mailata is going to be “out a couple weeks” after he suffered a left hamstring injury Sunday in the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns. The fourth-year Eagles coach said he did not have all of the information yet to determine a precise timeline for Mailata’s return.

The 6-foot-8, 365-pound left tackle went down early in the fourth quarter while attempting to block for Saquon Barkley on a running play.

“Jordan’s busting his butt trying to make a play,” Sirianni said, “and unfortunately that happened.”

After the game, Mailata was on crutches and wore a sleeve on his left leg.

For the final 13 offensive snaps of the game, Fred Johnson took Mailata’s place at left tackle. The 27-year-old swing tackle conceded two pressures on five pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

In Mailata’s absence, the Eagles could stick with Johnson, who filled in for Lane Johnson in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Alternatively, the Eagles could opt to move Mekhi Becton from right guard to left tackle and start Tyler Steen at right guard. Before he signed with the Eagles, Becton started primarily at left tackle for 30 games with the New York Jets.

» READ MORE: Mekhi Becton answered a major Eagles question with ‘control’ in his debut at right guard

“Everything’s on the table,” Sirianni said. “We’ve got some good ability to do different things because of the roster that Howie [Roseman] and his staff have built and the flexibility that Coach [Jeff] Stoutland coaches the guys up with to be able to be multiple at different positions. So flexibility’s there. We’re early on in the process and we’ll figure that out as the week goes.”

Meanwhile, the injury statuses of Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and Darius Slay (knee) are still “up in the air a little bit,” according to Sirianni, who did not provide an update on either player.

Goedert, the seventh-year tight end, was injured on the third play of the game and did not return to action. Grant Calcaterra stepped up in his place, playing 57 offensive snaps (92%) and posting four receptions for 67 yards.

Slay, the 12th-year veteran cornerback, was helped back to the locker room early in the third quarter and did not return. Isaiah Rodgers and Kelee Ringo took snaps in his place, with Rodgers going in first and Ringo filling in later after the 26-year-old cornerback was sidelined briefly with an apparent injury.