So the Birds are underdogs in their wild-card playoff game against the Seahawks tonight.
What else is new?
That was the vibe outside Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon, among the legions of Eagles fans who had already been partying across the stadium’s sprawling parking lots for hours before the game began. They were not fazed. No, despite the blustery cold, they were feeling good. They were feeling confident. All the cases of White Claw probably didn’t hurt.
The attitude could be summed up by a flag blowing in the wind that read "Philly vs. Everybody.”
“The media likes to portray Philly as a bad city with mean people, so it’s us versus everybody,” explained flag owner Cole Luttman, 28, wrapped in a fleece Eagles blanket.
His friend chimed in: “No one likes us!”
Eagles fans are devoted. Tailgating is not to be taken lightly. Ask them why they come out to tailgate year after year, why they show up eight hours before the kickoff, and they sputter as if you’re asking them why they breathe air or why they need sleep.
“I’m just a die-hard fan, I don’t know,” said Fernando Lopes, 35, of Allentown. “I just bleed green.” He was sporting green, glow-in-the-dark contacts — purely for Eagles purposes.
The mood was all chaos and joy.
Here’s the best stuff that we saw.
Fernando Lopes wins this one for his two pit bulls, Hazel and Mocha, who were running around in Eagles jerseys. Lopes, 35, of Allentown, set up a little gate around his RV so the dogs could run free and even put down a football field mat down so their paws wouldn’t be so cold on the concrete. Yes, it was as cute as it sounds.
In a sea of Eagles jerseys and men’s overalls, there was 18-year-old Charles Chiango in a full-length, mock-neck, belted vintage Eagles jacket over his sweatpants and Timbs. “It’s my grandfather’s,” said Chiango. “He’s the OG.”
The Chiango men start coming to Eagles games early: at the age of 6.
“We take it very seriously,” he said. “It’s a religion to us.”
Chiango pointed to his 15-year-old brother, Anthony, who he said started coming to games when he was so small that he’d sit on his father’s lap.
“Carson Wentz is my baby daddy!” yelled Anthony.
TJ “TJ the DJ” Stanford had it all: sectional couches, a fake maple tree, a little fire setup like you’d see at a bougie outdoor bar, and, naturally, a DJ booth. Stanford, 39, was born in Palmyra but now lives in Harrisburg. He made the trek last night: “It’s worth it.”
Meet the Wentz Wagon, a minibike connected to a kids’ wagon that Rich Wisniewski, 37, of Washington Township, and his buddies made a few years ago while at a game in Dallas. They ride it around and pass out beer.
Aside from the standard burgers and hot dogs, Damon Jefferson, 45, and his friends were deep-frying whiting and grilling lobster tails. You have to respect that deep-fryer setup.
For the ready-to-eat crowd, this whole pig from Esposito’s Porchetta in South Philly came with rolls and cheese for a DIY roast pork situation. Plus, said Luttman, of the “Philly vs. Everybody” flag, the shop delivered it all to the parking lot.
(OK, there were a lot of intricate food setups and we couldn’t get to all of them, don’t @ us.)
Mony Hickman, 52, of Freehold, N.J., somehow searched “green lipstick” on Amazon and found this perfect Eagles shade. “I have so much Eagles gear,” she said, pointing out her Eagles earrings, Mardi Gras beads, and socks. “I can’t stop ordering stuff.” (Sorry, but the lipstick didn’t have a brand on it. We tried!)