So the Birds are underdogs in their wild-card playoff game against the Seahawks tonight.

What else is new?

Related stories

That was the vibe outside Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon, among the legions of Eagles fans who had already been partying across the stadium’s sprawling parking lots for hours before the game began. They were not fazed. No, despite the blustery cold, they were feeling good. They were feeling confident. All the cases of White Claw probably didn’t hurt.

The attitude could be summed up by a flag blowing in the wind that read "Philly vs. Everybody.”

Tailgaters hang a flag that sums up the attitude of Eagles fans.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
Tailgaters hang a flag that sums up the attitude of Eagles fans.

“The media likes to portray Philly as a bad city with mean people, so it’s us versus everybody,” explained flag owner Cole Luttman, 28, wrapped in a fleece Eagles blanket.

His friend chimed in: “No one likes us!”

» READ MORE: From 2018: Eagles fans greet playoff day with tailgating gusto: 'It's so much bigger than the Eagles.'

Eagles fans are devoted. Tailgating is not to be taken lightly. Ask them why they come out to tailgate year after year, why they show up eight hours before the kickoff, and they sputter as if you’re asking them why they breathe air or why they need sleep.

“I’m just a die-hard fan, I don’t know,” said Fernando Lopes, 35, of Allentown. “I just bleed green.” He was sporting green, glow-in-the-dark contacts — purely for Eagles purposes.

The mood was all chaos and joy.

Here’s the best stuff that we saw.

Matt Keough (right) and Charles Parker, or "Sweet Chuck," share a piece of brisket at NRG Stadium in South Philadelphia on Sunday.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
Matt Keough (right) and Charles Parker, or "Sweet Chuck," share a piece of brisket at NRG Stadium in South Philadelphia on Sunday.

Best accessory

Fernando Lopes wins this one for his two pit bulls, Hazel and Mocha, who were running around in Eagles jerseys. Lopes, 35, of Allentown, set up a little gate around his RV so the dogs could run free and even put down a football field mat down so their paws wouldn’t be so cold on the concrete. Yes, it was as cute as it sounds.

Fernando Lopes, 35, of Allentown, made a playpen for his dogs, Mocha (right), and Hazel, during the tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, Sunday, January 5, 2020.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
Fernando Lopes, 35, of Allentown, made a playpen for his dogs, Mocha (right), and Hazel, during the tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Fernando Lopes, 35, of Allentown, shows off his green eye contacts.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
Fernando Lopes, 35, of Allentown, shows off his green eye contacts.

Best outfit

In a sea of Eagles jerseys and men’s overalls, there was 18-year-old Charles Chiango in a full-length, mock-neck, belted vintage Eagles jacket over his sweatpants and Timbs. “It’s my grandfather’s,” said Chiango. “He’s the OG.”

The Chiango men start coming to Eagles games early: at the age of 6.

“We take it very seriously,” he said. “It’s a religion to us.”

Chiango pointed to his 15-year-old brother, Anthony, who he said started coming to games when he was so small that he’d sit on his father’s lap.

“Carson Wentz is my baby daddy!” yelled Anthony.

Charles Chiango wears a vintage Eagles jacket during the tailgate at the Linc in South Philadelphia on Sunday.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
Charles Chiango wears a vintage Eagles jacket during the tailgate at the Linc in South Philadelphia on Sunday.

Fanciest digs

TJ “TJ the DJ” Stanford had it all: sectional couches, a fake maple tree, a little fire setup like you’d see at a bougie outdoor bar, and, naturally, a DJ booth. Stanford, 39, was born in Palmyra but now lives in Harrisburg. He made the trek last night: “It’s worth it.”

Amanda Tourk, of Northern Liberties, celebrates under a tent with a fire pit.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
Amanda Tourk, of Northern Liberties, celebrates under a tent with a fire pit.

Best mode of transportation

Meet the Wentz Wagon, a minibike connected to a kids’ wagon that Rich Wisniewski, 37, of Washington Township, and his buddies made a few years ago while at a game in Dallas. They ride it around and pass out beer.

Rich Wisniewski rides a bicycle he and his friends built.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
Rich Wisniewski rides a bicycle he and his friends built.

Strongest food game

Aside from the standard burgers and hot dogs, Damon Jefferson, 45, and his friends were deep-frying whiting and grilling lobster tails. You have to respect that deep-fryer setup.

Lamarr McDaniel (right), Jerome Laster (left), and Damon Jefferson cook at their camper outside NRG Stadium.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
Lamarr McDaniel (right), Jerome Laster (left), and Damon Jefferson cook at their camper outside NRG Stadium.

For the ready-to-eat crowd, this whole pig from Esposito’s Porchetta in South Philly came with rolls and cheese for a DIY roast pork situation. Plus, said Luttman, of the “Philly vs. Everybody” flag, the shop delivered it all to the parking lot.

A roast pig from Esposito's Porchetta in South Philly.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
A roast pig from Esposito's Porchetta in South Philly.

(OK, there were a lot of intricate food setups and we couldn’t get to all of them, don’t @ us.)

Best makeup

Mony Hickman, 52, of Freehold, N.J., somehow searched “green lipstick” on Amazon and found this perfect Eagles shade. “I have so much Eagles gear,” she said, pointing out her Eagles earrings, Mardi Gras beads, and socks. “I can’t stop ordering stuff.” (Sorry, but the lipstick didn’t have a brand on it. We tried!)

Mony Hickman shows off her green lipstick.
MARGO REED / For the Inquirer
Mony Hickman shows off her green lipstick.