A tailgate wedding, a parking lot proposal, and more: Love was in the air outside the Linc before the Eagles game

You truly never know what you’re going to see at the tailgates prior to kickoff at an Eagles game. And on Sunday, love was in the air at Lincoln Financial Field — at least in the parking lots.

Prior to the Eagles game against the Browns, some fans stumbled upon a Linc wedding. Two passionate Eagles fans set up chairs, with an aisle with an altar, right in the parking lots ahead of the game. The groom and officiant wore kelly green suits and one fan in an A.J. Brown jersey and beer helmet hyped up the assembled crowd for the wedding.

The happy couple, the Vazquezes, got married in P Lot. The Inquirer is attempting to reach out for comment, so if you know them or you are them, let us know!

If one wedding wasn’t enough, another couple got engaged in the parking lots ahead of the game — in front of Eagles legend Jason Kelce. The former center appeared at some tailgates before kickoff, and one man saw it as his opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, to Kelce’s shock and surprise.

But that wasn’t all.

For the single people among us, fans were even looking for love at the tailgates — how better to find a fellow Eagles fan with whom to pair off? One fan, tired of dating apps, wore a poster to the parking lots with a survey men could answer to see if the two of them might be compatible.

Per the survey, she has Flyers and Phillies season tickets, so she’s a catch!

Did you also find love in the parking lots — or know anyone who did? Let us know!