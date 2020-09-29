The Eagles’ Dallas Goedert suffered a fracture in his left ankle Sunday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, an NFL source told The Inquirer.
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Goedert would “miss some time” with a “lower body injury," but he didn’t provide further detail. There was public speculation that the tight end suffered a high ankle sprain, but a small fracture could be less significant.
A high ankle sprain could require 3-4 weeks of recovery time. A fracture, depending on the severity, could shorten the timetable for return if Goedert can play through any discomfort. He injured his ankle early in Sunday’s 23-23 tie with the Bengals when he caught a 7-yard pass.
The Eagles are expected to be without multiple starters on offense when they travel to face the 49ers on Sunday. Joining Goedert will be wide receiver Jalen Reagor, and likely wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who injured his hamstring Sunday. Receiver Alshon Jeffery could make his first appearance of the season after coming back from foot surgery last December.
The offensive line will be without left guard Isaac Seumalo. Right guard Brandon Brooks was lost for the season in June.
Zach Ertz and Richard Rodgers are the Eagles' two other tight ends. The Eagles didn’t employ as much “12” personnel — two tight ends — after Goedert left Sunday. No other team in the NFL has used the package as much.