Throughout the season, The Inquirer’s Eagles reporters will compile a weekly report on what they’re hearing and seeing from inside the locker room at the NovaCare Complex.

When approached Tuesday afternoon in front of his locker stall, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lowered the volume of the music playing from his portable speaker. After Hurts hears a specific name, he became visibly eager to discuss one of his beloved teammates.

“Oh — you want to talk some G. Ward?” Hurts says, “I always got time to talk some G. Ward!”

There’s been plenty of buzz throughout the week about Hurts making his return to his native Houston for the first time in his professional career. But H-Town, as Hurts prefers to say, is also home for Ward, who recently re-signed to the practice squad.

“It’s important to have G,” Hurts said. “It’s important to have him because he’s crucial to what we’re doing.”

Ward has experienced a wild tenure with the Eagles. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017, although he didn’t appear in any games. He then made a brief stint with the Alliance American Football’s San Antonio Commanders before he re-signed with the Eagles in 2019. Over the following three seasons, Ward developed into a fanfavorite. While the receiver room lacked the star power it currently possesses, Ward stood out with his ability to make contested grabs; the converted college quarterback compiled 88 catches with 768 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

This past summer, Ward sustained a toe injury during training camp. He was waived from the team’s injured reserve with an injury settlement shortly before the regular season opener. Two months later, Ward has rejoined the fold.

“He’s so important,” Hurts said. “Given his history here and given how important he’s been to my development, honestly. Having someone that’s a close friend — kind of like A.J. [Brown], but in his own unique way. He’s somebody who’s a close friend, he’s always going to be honest with me. That’s special. For him, he’s always been reliable. He always does his job. He’s ready when his number is called.”

Ward, 27, starred at Houston, where he set multiple program records, including most rushing yards (2,375) and touchdowns (39) by a quarterback. He also finished third in total yards (11,080) and fifth in passing touchdowns (52).

When Hurts was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, he quickly developed a strong relationship with Ward. During the offseason months, the duo trains regularly back at their hometown.

“I know he means a lot to the city of Houston, as well,” Hurts said. “The things he did at U of H — it’s all well-deserved. All of my work with him adds up. Whether it was during the COVID year or last season, all the work we put in together adds up. He’s always ready to grind with me. He’s been putting in the deposits with me, so now that it’s time to cash a check, we’re going to go and do it.”

Said Brown: “He’s a culture guy. He’s been here for a while. He’s always done it the right way. He’s very well respected in our room and around the building. Just to have him back, it’s been great for everybody.”

Defense preps for Jordan Davis’ extended absence

Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis sustained a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Steelers. On Wednesday, coach Nick Sirianni said the coaching staff was still sorting through whether or not the team will place Davis on IR, which would sideline him for at least four games.

The defense is preparing to replace Davis’ unique role. The team’s top pick from this year’s draft became a fixture in the middle of the unit’s five-man defensive fronts, and he swiftly developed his reputation to attract multiple blockers on running plays.

Without Davis, the Eagles will likely rely on a combination of players, including veterans Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, along with second-year defensive tackles Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu. The Eagles could also elevate rookie Marvin Wilson from the practice squad.

During a recent film session, Williams and Tuipulotu, both 23, needed to pinch themselves after watching the tape together.

“We still watch clips from our rookie days, and we reuse that as teaching points,” Williams said. “We see some clips and we’re like, ‘Damn! Who’s is that?!’ But we definitely see the strides that we’re making, and we’re going to continue to climb...We have a lot of guys on this team, practice squad, active roster — it don’t matter. We have guys ready to step in and contribute.”

Asked pointedly if the team is ready to replace Davis for an extended amount of time, Williams replied: “Definitely. These guys are going to get over the center and hold it down for us. I feel like Marlon, Javon, Marvin, even Fletch, they’re all ready to step in there and get it done.”

Said Brandon Graham: “Jordan is a big part of our packages in our defense. We can’t wait to have him back already, but it’s just another opportunity for another guy to show his worth. Roles change. Somebody’s role just changed and became more for the next couple of weeks until Jordan comes back.

“It’s somebody else’s time. It’s a lot of good things that can come from it. The young guys have to step up and seize the moment.”

