Two days after the Eagles were bounced by the Buccaneers from the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon interviewed with the Houston Texans for their head coaching vacancy.

The Texans announced Tuesday they had concluded their interview with Gannon, who has emerged as a hot candidate for vacant head coaching positions across the league. As first reported by Sports Illustrated, Gannon, 39, has additional interviews scheduled with the Broncos on Wednesday and the Vikings on Thursday.

“JG — that’s my guy,” linebacker T.J. Edwards said Monday. “Just in terms of his football IQ and how he views the game is so interesting to just have conversations about how he sees certain things fitting. The one thing he did all year that was awesome for us and helped us a lot was letting each position group and specifically each position know how they fit into the scheme.

“I think as a player, you always want to know ‘why are things happening?’ For him to be able to do that in a personable way I think is rare. He’s got a lot of respect around here. He coaches hard. He wants practices executed really good and fast and high intensity, all those things. So I think he was awesome for us this year, and I’m kind of excited to see how things go.”

Eagles sign 11 players to reserve/futures deals

The Eagles made their first roster transactions of the offseason Tuesday, when they signed 11 players to reserve/futures contracts.

Here’s the full list of players who inked futures deals: