Slowly but surely, the Eagles answered the Houston Texans on their first drive on Thursday with a rushing touchdown by Miles Sanders.

The over eight-minute, 18-play drive, got its momentum from a short pass right to Quez Watkins for 23 yards on third down. Hurts then threw to A.J. Brown and Kenneth Gainwell to push the team in Houston territory.

Tight ends Jack Stoll and Dallas Goedert each had grabs to push the Eagles to the Houston 4-yard line. After coming up just a yard short, Sanders responded on fourth down with a 2-yard run, tying up the game 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.