With Dallas Goedert sidelined, Eagles solidify their depth at both tight end and fullback

While Nick Sirianni wasn’t willing to divulge much on Dallas Goedert’s injury status Wednesday, the team actions may have spoken louder than the coach’s words.

The Eagles signed tight end C.J. Uzomah to the active roster before the first practice of the week on Wednesday, a session Goedert missed with a knee injury he suffered last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Goedert is considered week-to-week with a chance he’ll go on injured reserve with a return designation for the end of the regular season.

With Goedert sidelined, the tight end depth chart will once again begin with Grant Calcaterra filling in as the starter. In addition to Uzomah serving as the new deputy, the team also has E.J. Jenkins and newly signed fullback Khari Blasingame on the practice squad to bolster the linked positions going into the final stretch of the regular season.

Calcaterra has started eight of the Eagles’ 12 games this season, three of which came in October when Goedert missed time with a hamstring injury. Operating as the team’s No. 2 tight end for the first time in his career, the 2021 sixth-round pick has 17 catches for 216 yards largely due to filling in for Goedert.

Calcaterra said his experience earlier this season has led to him being more comfortable, both in the No. 1 tight end role and with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“I’m definitely more prepared,” Calcaterra said. “Having those reps under my belt and having the confidence with the offense and Jalen helps a lot. I’m comfortable in the offense and, for the most part, they’re comfortable with me out there.”

Calcaterra acknowledged the Eagles offense is progressively shifting, though. The group has become one of the more run-heavy units in the NFL since coming back from an early-season bye week and the run-game responsibilities of its tight ends have expanded as a result. Calcaterra even filled in at fullback against the Ravens last Sunday after Ben VanSumeren, the team’s part-time fullback for most of the year, suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice last Friday.

Calcaterra’s stint at fullback, which amounted to five plays last weekend, will likely be short-lived, though. Blasingame’s arrival gives the Eagles a true fullback on the roster for the first time in several years and the option to call up the former Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears utility player for a more experienced backfield blocker.

After his first practice, Blasingame said the Eagles’ expanded usage of under-center formations that utilized a fullback was encouraging from afar. He’s hoping his arrival will lead to them using even more of it.

“That was big as far as the opportunity,” Blasingame said. “Ben was doing a great job and unfortunately he suffered the injury, but the fact that it was a growing role was a big part of the reason I came here and will be able to step in to help. I’m excited to take the growing role and keep growing it.”

The Eagles’ run-centered approach should benefit Uzomah, too. The 31-year-old played a season-high 20 snaps against the Ravens with the Eagles often utilizing formations with multiple tight ends. Uzomah originally signed with the Eagles in the offseason and was with the team through training camp, but was released midway through the summer. He rejoined the team on the practice squad in October and was called up for each of the last three games.

Sirianni noted Uzomah made a key block on one of Saquon Barkley’s rushing attempts in the fourth quarter of the Ravens game and noted his 10 years of experience in the NFL shows up both on the field and in the locker room.

“Great teammate. Glue guy,” Sirianni said. “Has done some nice things on special teams and has taken advantage of some of the opportunities he’s had. [He] had a really good play in four-minute the other day that he came through and led through on a block on a really good player and was able to get movement there.”

“He just brings veteran reliability, and, again, bringing guys together on the football team,” Sirianni added. “And then, he’s had some big production where we know if we can throw him the ball, he can do something with it and make plays. And then what he does as a blocker.”

Calcaterra added: “He’s that savvy veteran. He’s a really good blocker, he’s always been effective in the pass game. Honestly, good energy on the field as well, just talking, getting excited. He’s a great teammate on and off the field.”

DeVonta Smith makes progress

DeVonta Smith was listed as a full participant on Wednesday, a sign of progress for the wide receiver after he missed each of the Eagles’ last two games with a hamstring injury.

Smith, who was listed as questionable last Sunday against the Ravens before being ruled out after pregame warmups, has been dealing with the injury for about a month. He played through the injury, but seemingly aggravated it against the Washington Commanders in Week 11 and has been sidelined since.

“There’s a difference between playing through pain and playing through something that you’re just going to make worse every week,” Smith said last Friday. “You can play through pain, and it can still get better, but playing through something that you’re just going to constantly make worse? That’s not a good idea.”

It’s worth noting the Eagles held a walkthrough, meaning the injury report is an estimation of Smith’s availability had they held a full practice. Reed Blankenship (concussion), Sydney Brown (knee), Britain Covey (neck), and Goedert were all listed as nonparticipants. Saquon Barkley (rest), Mekhi Becton (knee/rest), Jalen Carter (rest), Darius Slay (concussion), Josh Swet (rest), and Johnny Wilson (hamstring) were all listed as limited participants.