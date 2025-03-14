Eagles agree to terms with TE Kylen Granson

The Eagles are signing tight end Kylen Granson, further bolstering their depth at the position after adding Harrison Bryant earlier in free agency.

Granson’s agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the move via social media.

Granson, 26, spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 fourth-round pick had 14 catches for 182 yards last season, appearing in 17 games and starting six in an offense run by former Eagles offensive coordinator and current Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen. Granson’s most productive year came in 2023, when the former SMU standout caught 30 passes for 368 yards and one touchdown across 15 games.

The Eagles now have Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, EJ Jenkins, Cameron Latu, Nick Muse, Bryant, and Granson on the expanded roster, but could turn the position over even more this offseason. Goedert, 30, is entering the final year of his contract without any guaranteed money remaining and, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, would need to agree to a restructured contract to return next season with the team open to trading him otherwise.

Either way, Granson figures to compete for a rotation spot on the depth chart. The Eagles used plenty of multiple tight ends sets last season, something Granson should be well suited for. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-3, 242-pound tight end lined up inline on 56% of his offensive snaps last season.