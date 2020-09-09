This offseason, Rodgers signed with Washington, this week’s opponent, but he didn’t make it through last weekend’s roster cuts. Now he’s back again, for his third Eagles season, theoretically, but he has one career Eagles catch, for 7 yards. Rodgers, 28, has played in eight Eagles games over the last two seasons, after playing in 63 of a possible 64 for the Packers from 2014 through 2017.