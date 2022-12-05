A.J. Brown would have only one opportunity to face the Titans in the first game since they traded him and to show his former team in person that he was worth $100 million.

He delivered, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 35-10 destruction of Tennessee on Sunday, even though he said afterward that he had envisioned “an even bigger day.”

But Brown made an emphatic statement with a performance that showcased the many attributes that compelled general manager Howie Roseman to forfeit two draft picks for the 25-year old, and with his post-touchdown celebrations.

And unlike the regular-season meeting between the two teams, which occurs only every four years, he got two chances to unveil the made-for-the-occasion celebration after a 40-yard catch was reversed when he stepped out of bounds and quarterback Jalen Hurts went back to him on the next play and he scored.

Brown grabbed his towel and whipped the air and then hugged the the goal post. He later explained its meaning: “Today, I’m gonna have to give you this whupping, but I still love you.”

It wasn’t just Brown who gave Titans a beatdown. The Eagles had been asked all week by reporters about facing one of the more physical teams in the NFL with bulldozing running back Derrick Henry and arguably the best run defense in the league.

But they won in essentially every matchup, but none more so than in the passing game as Hurts threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-39 passing. Brown led the way, but DeVonta Smith was just as dangerous, pulling in five grabs for 102 yards and a score.

The Eagles had come to rely on their ground game in recent weeks and last Sunday against the Packers, gained an astounding 363 rushing yards. Some outside NovaCare Complex had built a narrative that suggested the passing game was regressing and that defenses were catching up.

Brown had an uncharacteristic four-game stretch in which he averaged only 3.5 catches and 43 yards after he had averaged 5.6 catches for 94 yards in the first seven games. But it was two fumbles and several drops that suggested he was in a possible slump.

While much of the attention on Brown revolved around facing his ex-team, he insisted in the build-up that he was more concerned about getting back to his former self. But the Titans provided much-needed motivation once the game arrived.

Brown was extra charged during introductions. When he made his first big catch he pointed toward the Titans sideline. And the emotion continued each time he dug another dagger into defense that had no answers for stopping the receiver.

“This one meant a lot to me,” Brown said. “Early on I had mixed emotions about the trade and everything. I’d be lying to you to say I didn’t circle this game.”

His first touchdown was controversial. Brown ran a double move, and when he cut upfield, he ran into and over cornerback Kristian Fulton, who briefly left the game. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni reacted as if the flag thrown was on his receiver, but defensive illegal contact was called.

“Kristian had right to the space. Again, this [officiating] crew is from all over,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “They just put this crew together today so I don’t know.”

Brown displayed his strength again on his next score — a 29-yard jump ball that would extend the Eagles’ lead to 28-10 early in the third quarter. He said that when cornerback Tre Avery didn’t squat on his first move off the line, he didn’t expect Hurts to throw the ball.

But when he looked back, there it was, with his quarterback knowing that 50-50 balls in Brown’s direction aren’t ever that even.

“That’s a big-boy catch,” Hurts said.

Later, after an 11-yard reception, Brown popped up and went after Titans safety Andrew Adams. Replays appeared to show why he was so upset: Adams twisted his ankle after he was down.

“There’s no need for those types of plays,” Brown said. “Competing, doing whatever between the whistle — I’m all for it. You get me and you got it. But dirty stuff after the play, I’m not going for that. I’m a man first.”

Adams wasn’t in Tennessee last season. But most of the Titans were and Brown spent a good part of before and after the game with his former coaches and teammates. He embraced GM Jon Robinson and also Vrabel, who famously said last offseason that Brown wouldn’t be traded “as long as I’m the head coach.”

But Brown said he bore no ill will toward the coach. He didn’t express the same sentiment when a reporter asked about his relationship with Robinson after game.

Asked about Robinson’s decision to deal Brown for the first rounder than the Titans used to acquired receiver Treylon Burks and a third rounder, and Tennessee’s struggles to throw the ball downfield, Vrabel said, “It’s not about A.J. A.J. had a good game. We can’t give up big plays on defense.”

While some disgruntled Titans fans suggested he had forced his way out of Tennessee by his contract demands, Brown has maintained that he always wanted to retire there. He often took to social media after the trade to argue his case or to call out the haters.

“I tried to do everything within my power to remain a Titan,” he said. “But it’s a business once again. And in that situation I had to grow up. First of all, I need to stop saying that — ‘It’s a business.’

“... But, of course, I wanted to make them regret the decision.”

And he likely has. Brown already has 61 catches for 950 and nine touchdowns through 12 games and is on pace to eclipse his previous highs of 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns set in 14 games played in 2020 soon enough.

Now that he had his moment against his team, it’s time to move on, his best friend suggested.

“I think the whole world knew what it meant to him based off of who he is, how he is, and how he responds to certain things,” said the more-reserved Hurts. “I’m happy that he put on a show. He’s a special player and a good friend. He’s a real special player.

“I know that we make a big deal about it, but hopefully we can move on from it now.”