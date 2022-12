Eagles running back Miles Sanders celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown run with teammate center Jason Kelce against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles extend their lead against the Titans in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown from Miles Sanders.

The Eagles took points off the board after the Titans jumped off side on a Jake Elliott field goal. After picking up the fourth down with a quarterback sneak, Sanders ran up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 35-10 lead.