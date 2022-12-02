The Eagles will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Here are the game predictions from our Eagles beat writers for Week 13.

Jeff McLane

Tennessee will be arguably the best opponent the Eagles have played since the Cowboys in Week 6 and that was without Dak Prescott. Even if the Vikings are considered stronger — and a case could be made to the contrary — the Titans should be one of the toughest tests Nick Sirianni’s squad has faced through the first 12 games. Mike Vrabel-coached teams are physical, disciplined, and defensive-minded. He can grind out wins against almost any opponent. And when the Titans have lost this season — aside from a Week 2 drubbing at Buffalo — the margins have been small.

For the Eagles offense, it’s going to be strength vs. strength as the NFL’s top run game, per Football Outsiders, is matched up against the best at stopping the run. It’s probably safe to say that Jalen Hurts & Co. won’t rush for 363 yards in consecutive weeks. The Titans are stout up front with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons leading the way and linebacker David Long behind him. Opposing runners are averaging under 3.9 yards a carry. But they’ve yet to face a run offense with a plus-one quarterback as dangerous as Hurts. If they can contain him and running back Miles Sanders, then their coverage assignments become easier. I think the Eagles have the ability to win on the outside, but Simmons and edge rusher Denico Autry will be a handful, even for one of the best O-lines in the league.

On the other side, it’s no secret that Tennessee will want to pound the ground with Derrick Henry. But it’s been tough sledding of late for the bulldozing tailback, though. The Titans have gained just 2.8 yards per rush the last three games. Defenses are increasingly stacking the box to force quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw to a group of receivers lacking a true No. 1. The Titans had one, of course, before trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles. Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks are competent replacements, but they don’t draw attention like their predecessor. So will Jonathan Gannon load up his fronts at the expense of his pass defense? With nose tackle Jordan Davis returning from injured reserve he may not need to. But he can’t allow Henry to get going and chew up the clock that would keep the Eagles’ explosive offense watching for extended periods.

One other note: the Titans should have the edge in special teams, particularly in the return game. The Eagles have managed to avoid game-deciding mistakes, but a close contest — and I’m predicting one here — could magnify those moments. I think the Eagles are the more talented team, overall. They also have the home field, but stylistically, the matchup isn’t a good one for them, particularly Gannon’s unit. I’ll take the Titans winning late by the slimmest of margins.

Prediction: Titans 24, Eagles 23

EJ Smith

The Titans are the best team the Eagles have faced this season and likely the worst matchup on paper for them as well. The Titans have the top run defense in the NFL according to Football Outsiders, and they have a star running back capable of exploiting the Eagles’ shaky run fits.

There are very few teams in the league with the personnel and coaching staff necessary to slow the Eagles offense. It requires an interior defensive line stout enough to stalemate the Eagles offensive line, a linebacker or two athletic enough to keep up with Hurts on the ground and to avoid being exploited on run-pass options. It also requires cornerbacks capable of staying with Brown and DeVonta Smith in man coverage at times.

The Titans have some of those ingredients, but not all of them. Their defensive front, anchored by Simmons, has been dominant against the run, and Long has been playing well against the run. Their young outside cornerback duo of Kristian Fulton and rookie Roger McCreary is where things could get interesting for the Eagles.

McCreary has been one of the most heavily targeted corners in the league this year according to Pro Football Focus. It’s easy to see the Eagles testing McCreary and Fulton’s mettle against Brown and Smith, especially considering the natural urge to give Brown a chance at a big game against his former team.

On the other side of the ball, the matchup between Henry and the Eagles defense will be the story of the game. Henry is going through a bit of a rough patch and the Eagles defense has been steadying some in the last few weeks, but this will still be a significant test. If Davis is back in the lineup, defensive fronts with Linval Joseph and the first-round rookie could go a long way toward clogging multiple gaps.

This is the type of game that will help determine where the Eagles rank among the upper echelon of the NFL. If the game were in Tennessee, I’d likely go with the Titans. Since it’s in the Linc, I expect a close, grimy game between two teams that have formed an identity as bruisers and bullies that ends with a narrow Eagles win.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Titans 24