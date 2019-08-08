Tonight, the Eagles take on the Titans in the first of four preseason games. The score won’t matter, Carson Wentz (probably) won’t play and for most players, the exhibition is just another part of the routine leading up to another season.
But let’s face it: You’re going to watch. It’s the Eagles, after all, and it’s the first chance to see the newest players and the surest sign that fall is on the way.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. You can watch on NBC10 (here are all the details). Here’s what to look for.
A quick offseason refresher: Nick Foles = gone. Wentz = paid. Nate Sudfeld = in the spotlight.
While it was on the back of Wentz that the Eagles were in Super Bowl position in December 2017, it was Foles who led the team through the final month of the season, into the playoffs and past the Patriots for the Lombardi Trophy.
But, as expected, Foles departed during the offseason. He signed a free-agent deal to join the Jaguars (who are at the Ravens tonight) in March. And the Eagles, in turn, doubled down on their decision to trade up to draft Wentz in 2016 by signing him to a four-year contract extension that included the most guaranteed money in NFL history.
It was inevitable that Foles would depart. But it also put the Eagles in a tricky situation. Wentz has missed portions of the past two seasons due to injury, and Foles’ experience has been crucial to the team’s success. Stepping up to take Foles’ spot as backup? That would be Sudfeld.
Sudfeld has seen limited time under center. Is he up to speed? Some are skeptical. But with Wentz returning from injury, expect to see a lot of Sudfeld during Thursday’s preseason game. Jeff McLane has more on Sudfeld’s preparation and approach to his new role.
For veterans, the preseason doesn’t mean a whole lot. It’s a whole different story for the rookies.
First-round pick Andre Dillard will have his mother and sister in the stands. They’re flying all the way from Seattle to watch his NFL debut. Rookie receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside’s mom is coming up from South Carolina.
This is the first time players like Dillard and Arcega-Whiteside will wear an Eagles uniform. It’s the first time they’ll get on a professional football field, a chance to live their dream.
“It’s what I’ve been waiting for this whole time, since I got here in May,” Dillard said this week. “I’m just really excited to finally get that first-game experience. Finally put everything I’ve learned to the test for the first time, in an NFL environment.”
It’s not just rookies, either. With 89 players at training camp, and just 53 spots on a regular-season roster, there are fringe players who know their preseason performance can make or break their chances of sticking with the team. Take Charles Johnson, for example.
Bob Ford wrote about Johnson earlier this week. The 30-year-old played nearly 40 games with the Vikings from 2014-16. He was a stud in the short-lived AAF this spring. But he’s been trying to latch on with another NFL team, just looking for one more chance.
“I just want to show people what I can do,” he said.
» READ MORE: Miles Sanders’ journey from Pittsburgh to the Eagles
Thursday will be Eagles fans’ first chance to watch Miles Sanders in action. The rookie running back has impressed in camp -- so much so that comparisons to another memorable Eagles back have come up.
When the Eagles picked Sanders with the No. 53 choice in this year’s draft, it was the first time since 2009 that they’d taken a back with one of the first 130 picks. The last guy? LeSean McCoy. As David Murphy points out, that worked out all right.
Running back is a tricky position to predict. They’re easy to replace, and one bad read or dropped ball can send a player to the bottom of the depth chart. But that’s why Sanders is so special -- he can catch the ball, too.
Multi-faceted athletes are the key to what makes the Eagles’ offense so dynamic. And Sanders’ teammates are already impressed with what the rookie can do.
“You can tell when some people have it or don’t have it," defensive end Brandon Graham said. “This boy’s got it."
Follow along below for live updates from the game, and to see how it unfolds.
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, our newsletter for fans. Click here to sign up.