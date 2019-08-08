The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule Thursday night in a match-up against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field, but don’t expect to see much of Carson Wentz on the field.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hasn’t really said how much playing time starters like Wentz will see, but did tell reporters “we have a lot of bodies we want to see in this game.” So it’s safe to say Birds fans will get a healthy diet of Nate Sutfeld and Cody Kessler behind center tonight.

Fans will probably notice a new voice in the Eagles’ preseason booth tonight as former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster Ross Tucker will fill the void vacated by the departure of Mike Mayock. Calling the game alongside Tucker will be play-by-play announcer Scott Graham and analyst Dave Spadaro.

“When I was five or six, I dreamt about playing for the Eagles," Tucker said. “I never got a chance to play for them, but this is kind of the next best thing.”

Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s preseason game:

Titans at Eagles: Week 1 preseason game

When: Thursday, Aug. 8

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: 7:30 p.m. kickoff

TV: NBC10 (Scott Graham, Dave Spadaro, Ross Tucker)

Spanish TV: TeleXitos (Bill Kulik, Rickie Ricardo)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Streaming: NBC Sports app, MyTeams app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)

Media coverage

As with every preseason game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice and preseason highlights.

NBC10′s coverage will kick-off at 7 p.m. with Eagles Preseason Kickoff, hosted by John Clark. In addition to interviews with Pederson and Tucker, Tim Furlong will be live with the family of fourth round draft pick Shareef Miller as the Philly native makes his Eagles debut. Eagles Preseason Final will air immediately following the game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Michael Barkann will host Eagles Pregame Live at 6 p.m., with Ray Didinger and former Eagles Seth Joyner and Barrett Brooks on set. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor, will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live following the game.

What to know about the Eagles

Remaining preseason schedule

Friday, Aug. 9

Off

Saturday, Aug. 10

9:15 a.m. – Practice

Sunday, Aug. 11

9:15 a.m. – Practice

Monday, Aug. 12

9:45 a.m. – Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 13

9:15 a.m. – Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.

Thursday, Aug. 15

7:00 p.m. - Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game

Friday, Aug. 16

Off

Monday, Aug. 19

Joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.

Thursday, Aug. 22

7:30 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens at Eagles preseason game

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.

Thursday, Aug. 29

7:00 p.m. - Eagles at New York Jets preseason game

