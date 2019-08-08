The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule Thursday night in a match-up against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field, but don’t expect to see much of Carson Wentz on the field.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hasn’t really said how much playing time starters like Wentz will see, but did tell reporters “we have a lot of bodies we want to see in this game.” So it’s safe to say Birds fans will get a healthy diet of Nate Sutfeld and Cody Kessler behind center tonight.
Fans will probably notice a new voice in the Eagles’ preseason booth tonight as former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster Ross Tucker will fill the void vacated by the departure of Mike Mayock. Calling the game alongside Tucker will be play-by-play announcer Scott Graham and analyst Dave Spadaro.
“When I was five or six, I dreamt about playing for the Eagles," Tucker said. “I never got a chance to play for them, but this is kind of the next best thing.”
Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s preseason game:
When: Thursday, Aug. 8
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 7:30 p.m. kickoff
TV: NBC10 (Scott Graham, Dave Spadaro, Ross Tucker)
Spanish TV: TeleXitos (Bill Kulik, Rickie Ricardo)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Streaming: NBC Sports app, MyTeams app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
As with every preseason game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice and preseason highlights.
NBC10′s coverage will kick-off at 7 p.m. with Eagles Preseason Kickoff, hosted by John Clark. In addition to interviews with Pederson and Tucker, Tim Furlong will be live with the family of fourth round draft pick Shareef Miller as the Philly native makes his Eagles debut. Eagles Preseason Final will air immediately following the game.
NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Michael Barkann will host Eagles Pregame Live at 6 p.m., with Ray Didinger and former Eagles Seth Joyner and Barrett Brooks on set. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor, will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live following the game.
- Back-up quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who is stepping in to fill the role vacated by the departure of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, is expected to see a lot of playing time tonight.
- Second round draft pick Miles Sanders, Saquon Barkley’s successor at Penn State, could make the Eagles’ running back fantasy a reality this year.
- Is tight end Dallas Goedert actually better than Zach Ertz right now?
- Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said tonight’s preseason game will begin to help him sort out the picture at cornerback, with regard to Sidney Jones and everyone else.
- Who led the Eagles in receiving last preseason? Find the answer to that and more questions from our preseason quiz in the latest edition of the Early Birds newsletter.
Friday, Aug. 9
Off
Saturday, Aug. 10
9:15 a.m. – Practice
Sunday, Aug. 11
9:15 a.m. – Practice
Monday, Aug. 12
9:45 a.m. – Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 13
9:15 a.m. – Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.
Thursday, Aug. 15
7:00 p.m. - Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game
Friday, Aug. 16
Off
Monday, Aug. 19
Joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.
Thursday, Aug. 22
7:30 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens at Eagles preseason game
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.
Thursday, Aug. 29
7:00 p.m. - Eagles at New York Jets preseason game
