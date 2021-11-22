Since being elevated into a more prominent role as the Eagles’ every-down linebacker, T.J. Edwards has delivered with physicality and intensity.

The Eagles rewarded him Monday morning with a one-year contract extension. Edwards’ contract is worth up to $3.2 million with $2.15 million guaranteed, a league source told The Inquirer.

Edwards was slated to be a restricted free agent in the offseason. But with Edwards now signed through 2022, the Eagles will avoid needing to tender him or match a competing offer from another team.

Edwards was elevated into a starter role nearly a month ago following the release of fellow linebacker Eric Wilson, who signed a one-year deal as a free agent last offseason. Prior to Week 8, Edwards hadn’t played more than 66% of the defensive snaps in a single game. In the three weeks that followed Wilson’s release, Edwards has played in 95% of the defensive snaps. During that span, he has compiled 44 tackles.

With six games still left in the regular season, Edwards has already produced a career-high 76 tackles. After going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019, Edwards signed with the Eagles and he has progressed from special-teams ace to a starter.

During the team’s victory Sunday against the Saints, Edwards recorded an interception in the first quarter. He finished with 10 tackles and two passes defensed.

“He’s really playing well,” coach Nick Sirianni said of Edwards. “I think our defense as a whole is playing well. Starts up front. T.J. brings a physicality that really is contagious. And he continues to come after the ball.

“T.J. just has that physicality and he’s just really playing good football right now. He’s a good communicator with the defense and talking to everybody. Those guys from Wisconsin, that played as a Badger, my experience with those guys is they’re tough and they’re nasty and they can play physical ball.

“I’m sure glad he’s playing the role he’s playing right now.”