All along, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had a trick up his sleeve on draft night.

Moments after moving up two spots to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with their top pick at No. 13, the Eagles executed a blockbuster trade with the Titans and acquired star wide receiver A.J. Brown in exchange for the Nos. 18 and 101 overall picks. The Eagles subsequently signed Brown to a four-year extension worth $100 million with $57 million in guaranteed salary, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer.

As Brown heads into his fourth season, his fallout with the Titans revolved around his contract negotiation. General manager Jon Robinson indicated last Friday he didn’t “foresee [a trade involving Brown] happening.” Ultimately, the Eagles needed a first rounder and a third rounder to get the deal done, plus the lucrative extension for Brown, who turns 25 in June.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pound Brown figures to make immediate impact. He’ll line up on the opposite side of DeVonta Smith, as the two will provide quarterback Jalen Hurts with a dynamic tandem in the passing game.

With Brown on the roster, Hurts now has a trio of targets at his disposal, headlined by Brown, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.