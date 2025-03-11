Source: Eagles trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans for guard Kenyon Green

Another member of the Eagles defense is hitting the road.

The Eagles are trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green, a league source said, confirming an ESPN report. The trade also involves a pick swap, with the Eagles sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans while acquiring a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Green, 23, has had a tough start to his NFL career. The Texans traded back two spots with the Eagles to select him with 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Texas A&M. Green started 14 games in his rookie season, then missed all of 2023 due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the preseason finale.

He returned to action in 2024 as a backup, starting nine games at left guard. In 12 total games last season (582 snaps), the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Green conceded five sacks and a total of 28 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

The acquisition of Green suggests that Mekhi Becton, a pending unrestricted free agent who started 15 games at right guard for the Eagles last season, is unlikely to return to Philadelphia. While he hasn’t lived up to expectations in his young career, Green provides offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland with another reclamation project with the draft pedigree and the physical tools that the Eagles typically covet, mirroring their addition of Becton last offseason.

If Becton is in fact gone, Green figures to have an opportunity to compete with Tyler Steen for the starting right guard vacancy come training camp.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson’s trade opens up a starting safety spot alongside Reed Blankenship. The Eagles have a number of in-house candidates to replace Gardner-Johnson, most notably including Sydney Brown, the team’s 2023 third-round pick out of Illinois. Brown, who turns 25 later this month, has served as a core special teamer since entering the league. He missed the first five games of the 2024 season while recovering from a torn ACL sustained in the regular-season finale the year prior.

“I didn’t come here to just play special teams, obviously, so I’m motivated,” Brown said of his future role in February. “It’s going to be awesome to have an offseason. Last year was a little weird just because I had one leg [in good health after surgery on the other], so it’s just different. I’m able to approach this offseason that way I’d wanted to — have the OTAs, have a training camp, have every reason to go out there and do what I need to do to show that I was drafted where I was drafted [at No. 66 overall in 2023]. Those are my intentions.”

Tristin McCollum and Lewis Cine, who also finished the regular season on the active roster, could be in the mix for the role. The Eagles could continue to add pieces at the position, too.

In an effort to infuse the Eagles defense with energy and toughness last offseason, traits the group had lacked in 2023, general manager Howie Roseman brought back Gardner-Johnson on a three-year, $27 million deal for a second stint. The 27-year-old safety brought his signature sense of swagger to the top-ranked Eagles defense in 2024, helping the team to their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. He contributed a team-high six interceptions, which matched his 2022 total with the Eagles.

While the Eagles will be on the hook for some dead money in 2025 in the aftermath of the Gardner-Johnson trade, his contract will mostly come off the books afterwards. The move will help the Eagles keep the nucleus of the team together as key players become eligible for extensions. For example, Jalen Carter has two years remaining on his rookie contract and will be due a massive raise, as evidenced by Milton Williams’ $26 million-per-year deal with the New England Patriots.