Who can replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety for the Eagles?

Add safety to the list of Eagles needs this offseason.

By trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the team freed up some short-term cash and created some salary-cap space in the years to come, but will now need to reinforce the defensive secondary as a result.

Here are some options — one internal, one in free agency, and one through the draft — who could replace Gardner-Johnson at safety for the Eagles:

1. Sydney Brown

The most seamless replacement for Gardner-Johnson is already on the Eagles roster. Brown spent most of the 2024 season as a special-teams ace after returning from a torn ACL suffered the year before, but the 2023 third-round pick out of Illinois could be ready to step into a more prominent defensive role next season.

Brown played 335 defensive snaps as a rookie, but he primarily served as an early-down nickel cornerback who lined up closer to the line of scrimmage to take advantage of his physicality coming downhill. To replace Gardner-Johnson, Brown will have to prove he can operate farther away from the ball as one of the two deep safeties defensive coordinator Vic Fangio often deploys. He has the athleticism and physicality to fit into a Fangio scheme, but the question revolves around how he’ll fare reading things out in zone coverage farther from the action.

Last month, Brown mentioned the importance having a full offseason would have for him going into his third season. His knee injury sidelined him for the whole of training camp, but the former Illinois standout made a habit of watching each defensive rep from behind the end zones of the Eagles’ practice facilities where he could mimic the pre-snap diagnosis process the safeties on the field were going through.

Speaking to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane as Eagles players cleaned out their lockers, Brown said he’s eager to show why the Eagles used the 66th pick on him.

“I didn’t come here to just play special teams, obviously, so I’m motivated,” Brown said. “It’s going to be awesome to have an offseason. Last year was a little weird just because I had one leg [in good health after surgery on the other], so it’s just different. I’m able to approach this offseason that way I’d wanted to — have the OTAs, have a training camp, have every reason to go out there and do what I need to do to show that I was drafted where I was drafted [at No. 66 overall in 2023]. Those are my intentions.”

2. Justin Simmons

Full disclosure: An initial scan through the available safeties in free agency did not exactly yield many perfect projections. Simmons, 31, stands out because he has experience playing in Fangio’s system during their shared time with the Denver Broncos from 2019-21. He was named second-team All-Pro twice and made three Pro Bowls in those three years, illustrative of how well he fit into Fangio’s scheme.

That said, Simmons was available in free agency last offseason as well, but the Eagles opted to sign Gardner-Johnson instead of the veteran safety. Simmons eventually signed with the Atlanta Falcons midway through training camp and started 16 games last year, logging 62 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups.

Perhaps Simmons can be a low-cost replacement for Gardner-Johnson because of his familiarity with Fangio, but it’s hard to envision that the Eagles would have moved on from one mid-priced veteran safety just to add another to their books.

3. Xavier Watts

Among the deep group of safeties with a chance of going on Day 2 of the NFL draft, Watts stands out because of his ball production in college. The converted linebacker out of Notre Dame tallied 13 interceptions over the last two seasons to go along with 14 pass breakups. He also has experience lining up both as a deep safety and closer to the line of scrimmage and finished last season with 82 total tackles.

As a two-year starter, Watts could be a plug-and-play safety prospect for the Eagles, although the 23-year-old didn’t do athletic testing at the NFL scouting combine and might not have the explosive physical traits the Eagles typically prioritize at that position.