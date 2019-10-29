General manager Howie Roseman did not meet with reporters, who were left to conclude that Roseman felt his 4-4 team was more than a deadline acquisition or two away from another Super Bowl. Or, it’s possible Roseman really felt that once a few more injuries heal, the Eagles will match up with the Saints, 49ers, Vikings, Packers (again), and whoever else ends up near the top of the NFC heap by January. (This seems less likely, though it might be what you hear from Doug Pederson’s scheduled presser Wednesday.)