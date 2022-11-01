Tuesday marked the busiest trade deadline day in NFL history. However, the undefeated Eagles stood pat.

Last week, the team acquired veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn in a trade with the Bears. Since then, the front office remained active in seeking external talent. According to league sources, the Eagles were interested in adding another running back. Ultimately, general manager Howie Roseman did not execute any additional deals at the buzzer.

With 10 regular-season games remaining, the 7-0 Eagles are the league’s only unbeaten team. They’ll travel to Houston for a Week 9 matchup against the Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

“Dawg mentality is that nothing matters of what happened before,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “We’re ready to go today to get ready to go 1-0 this week. That’s something that it’s just a mindset that we have as an organization...There have been a lot of guys here that put their flag on the top of the Super Bowl mountain of the NFL. The common denominator of great teams is they focus on one day at a time and they don’t think about the past, they don’t think about the future.

“They think about where we are and how we’re going to go 1-0 this day, and completely focus on that.”

With the trade deadline behind them, the only way the Eagles can add outside support between now and the end of the season is by signing a free agent or elevating a player from their practice squad. Any additions to the active 53-man roster would require corresponding moves.

While the Eagles didn’t make another move post-Quinn, they were certainly active in adding talent over the past nine-plus months after they lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round. The acquisitions were highlighted by wide receiver A.J. Brown, linebacker Kyzir White, cornerback James Bradberry, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — in addition to drafting players including Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, and Nakobe Dean.

Looking ahead to the NFL draft, the Eagles possess six total picks, including two first-round selections.

“Everyone is meshing well,” team captain and defensive end Brandon Graham said. “Our goal is to still be playing football in a few months, and we need to continue working toward what we all want to accomplish. All the additions, it’s just part of this season’s special story. Now, it’s about putting it all together.”