Last October, the Rams traded a fifth-round pick to the Browns for offensive lineman Austin Corbett, who started each of their last eight games of 2019 and has started all six this season. I’m no scout, and I couldn’t even tell you what number Corbett wears, but I’ve watched Jamon Brown play football, which makes me qualified to say that he would be a dramatic upgrade. I don’t know who this year’s Corbett is, but I know there are nine teams in the league with zero or one win, and that each of those teams has at least five offensive linemen on their rosters, and that at least one or two of that group is old enough or mediocre enough to be expendable.