The Eagles strengthened their backup quarterback depth Saturday, trading a conditional late-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The pick is a conditional sixth-rounder in the 2022 draft that becomes a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of the team’s offensive snaps in three games this season, according to an NFL source. The Eagles also released third-string quarterback Nick Mullens in a corresponding move.

Minshew is a few days removed from officially being named the backup quarterback in Jacksonville behind Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in this year’s draft. The 2019 sixth-round pick out of Washington State started 12 games as a rookie after Nick Foles broke his clavicle in his first game with the Jaguars. He threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns, becoming a bit of a cult hero because of his improbable success — dubbed “Minshew Magic.”

The 25-year-old entered the 2020 season as the Jaguars’ starter, but a thumb injury sidelined him and he was eventually benched as Jacksonville went 1-15. He has 20 career starts and has completed 62.9% of his passes, throwing for 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. This training camp, he alternated days as the starting quarterback with Lawrence, but it was unlikely he’d unseat the former Clemson star who most consider the best quarterback prospect in nearly a decade.

The Eagles signed Mullens in June and had the former 49ers quarterback running the third-team offense all training camp. He struggled through the preseason, completing just 55.2% of his passes, throwing three interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Minshew could eventually challenge veteran Joe Flacco for the backup job behind Jalen Hurts. Flacco took all of the second-team snaps during training camp and started two preseason games in Hurts’ absence.

The Eagles will have Minshew under contract this season for $897,000 and next year for $1.01 million.