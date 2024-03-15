Source: Eagles trade for Kenny Pickett from the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding a backup QB

The Eagles are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, according to a league source, acquiring a backup to replace Marcus Mariota.

CBS Sports was first to report the news.

In addition to Pickett, the Eagles will receive the Steelers’ fourth-round pick (No. 120) in this year’s draft in exchange for a third-round comp pick (No. 98), and the Eagles’ highest two 2025 seventh-round picks according to league sources.

The Steelers selected Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL draft after the 25-year-old starred at the University of Pittsburgh as a four-year starter. With the Steelers, started 24 career games over two seasons but was benched late last year in favor of Mitchell Trubisky. The Ocean Township, N.J. native completed 62.6% of his passes in his career, throwing for 4,474 total yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

After the Steelers agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this week, Pickett reportedly preferred to be traded. Wilson officially signed his new deal on Friday around the same time as the trade. The Steelers went 3-2 after benching him last season and clinched a playoff berth, which led to their wild-card round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

A year removed from finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting as a senior at Pitt, Pickett earned the starting job with the Steelers three weeks into his rookie season. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal caller finished his first year with 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He regressed in his second year, leading a Steelers offense that ranked 25th in passing yards and 28th in scoring.

Pickett will now join a quarterback room behind Jalen Hurts. Marcus Mariota, last year’s backup, signed with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday for a contract reportedly worth up to $10 million with incentives. Mariota appeared in three regular-season games for the Eagles last season in the instances when Hurts missed time during a game.

The Eagles also have second-year quarterback Tanner McKee, a sixth-round pick out of Stanford who showed promise in his first preseason last year, but Pickett gives the team a backup with extensive starting experience. It’s a position the organization has long placed a premium on, often trading for or signing veteran signal callers behind established starters.

A former Ocean Township (N.J.) High School star, Pickett verbally committed to Temple in 2015 before reopening his recruitment as a three-star recruit in the class of 2017.

“I really wanted to see the other schools that I was getting recruited by,” Pickett said at the 2022 Senior Bowl. “I didn’t think it was right to be seeing other schools while committed to one. Each party kind of knew what was going to happen at the end of the day, I think.

“It was a great time for Temple football. I’m really close to Philly, it’s like an hour-and-15 minutes from my house. They were trending upward. I knew bigger schools would be calling, and [Rhule] ended up leaving.”

Following the trade, the Eagles now have three picks inside the top 100 of next month’s draft, their own first and second-round picks (No. 22 and No. 50) and the New Orleans Saints’ second-rounder (No. 53).

Jeff McLane contributed reporting.