Eagles receiver Quez Watkins’ toughest matchup through camp so far has also been the most educational.
The sixth-round rookie said Darius Slay, the team’s best cornerback, was the toughest to go against because of his patience off the line of scrimmage.
“I believe Slay [was the hardest], he was the most patient and he’s handsy,” Watkins said. “He wants to wait on you. But all of them are great corners.”
After the play, Watkins said he found an unexpected ally in Slay, 29, who is entering his first season with the Eagles after being acquired from the Detroit Lions.
“He was just telling me what I did well and telling me what I could have done better to affect him in a different way,” Watkins said. “So, really, I feel like with him, he’s going to help you after the play, after the fact. If it’s one-on-ones or whatever, he’s going to coach you up on what you could have done better. If he’s teaching me about what I could have done to affect him, that shows he’s actually trying to help the team, not just himself.”
The Eagles have rotated nearly all of their wide receivers into the first-team offense during the early days of training camp. Watkins and fifth-round rookie John Hightower are competing against a handful of wideouts for one or two roster spots, and both have had promising flashes during practices. Hightower was one of the standout performers in Thursday’s practice, and Watkins has had his moments, too.
Hightower said he has noticed a developing connection with Carson Wentz through the first week of camp.
“I think the chemistry is definitely coming along well as far as timing and everything,” he said. “But I feel like we have a lot of room to improve.”
The Eagles added four players to the injury report with illnesses on Friday.
Receivers Jalen Reagor and Deontay Burnett, defensive end Shareef Miller, and cornerback Rasul Douglas were the players missing from Friday’s practice with the designation, although it’s important to note that illness could mean many things and does not indicate a positive coronavirus test or a connection to the virus at all.
Players who were exposed to someone who tested positive or who are showing symptoms of unidentified sickness could fall under the description of “illness.” If a player tests positive for coronavirus, they eventually must be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. No Eagles were on that list as of Friday afternoon.
Tight end Zach Ertz also missed Friday’s practice with an upper-body injury that has him in “day-to-day” status, and safety Marcus Epps is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The Eagles finished Friday’s practice with just two healthy tight ends, Joshua Perkins and Caleb Wilson. Dallas Goedert has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Thursday, and undrafted free agent Noah Togiai left Friday’s practice after seemingly getting hurt during team drills.
The Eagles are off Saturday but might need to add a tight end if Ertz, Goedert, and Togiai are expected to miss some time.