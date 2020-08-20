1. I’ve spilled a fair amount of ink already on Jalen Reagor — and rightfully so. The Eagles’ top draft pick has already flashed an impressive array of skills and doesn’t appear overwhelmed. But John Hightower, selected four rounds later, has also stood out and may have had the best day among the receivers Thursday. He was hard to handle in one-on-one drills. Hightower evaded cornerback Darius Slay’s bump at the line with a stutter-start outside release and lost him for good with a cut inside. Slay, ever the wily veteran, caught up and knocked the ball loose at the end of his run, but that was a win for the rookie. Receivers have a distinct advantage in one-on-ones, especially with double moves and long-developing routes, but it’s notable when beating one of the best man-defending corners in the NFL.