A first look at the Eagles’ (unofficial) depth chart as training camp opens

The Eagles held their first practice of training camp for the 2023 season at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday. The session offered the first full-roster look at their working depth chart. Former Eagles coach Chip Kelly, when asked about his depth chart before the season, used to refer to it as “more of a seating chart.” And the same essentially applies to current coach Nick Sirianni’s approach in the early stages of the summer.

He will rotate players at various positions, sometimes within one practice and sometimes over the course of a week. But a close eye can catch when there has been a promotion and/or a demotion. The Eagles don’t have many starting positions up for competition. Right guard, safety and inside linebacker seem to be primary spots where there could be movement.

But there are plenty of backup jobs on the 53-man roster up for grabs. Here’s how I see the 90-man roster stacking up — position by position with notes — based off team drills and my understanding of the depth chart (injured players in italics):

Quarterback

First Second Third First Jalen Hurts Second Marcus Mariota Third Ian Book / Tanner McKee

Book was first up with the third unit, but McKee — the Eagles’ sixth-round draft pick out of Stanford — took more snaps during seven-on-seven drills. It’s super early to make projections, but McKee may already be ahead of last year’s rookie project — Carson Strong — in terms of playing time.

Running back

First Second Third First D’Andre Swift / Brad Penny Second Kenny Gainwell / Boston Scott Third Trey Sermon / Kennedy Brooks

With Miles Sanders gone, the top running back spot is open. Swift and Penny bring different skill sets to the table and could play on early downs depending upon the scenario. But by-committee will be the approach in camp and likely when the season opens.

Wide receiver

First Second Third First A.J. Brown Second Olamide Zaccheaus Third Devon Allen / Deon Cain First DeVonta Smith Second Joseph Ngata Third Charleston Rambo / Tyrie Cleveland First Quez Watkins Second Britain Covey Third Greg Ward / Jadon Haselwood

If Brown or Smith were to get injured, Watkins would likely move to outside receiver and Zaccheaus would take his spot in the slot. All four of the top receivers have versatility and will move around in games, but for the purposes of this chart, and because of his place in the overall pecking order, Zaccheaus is slotted behind Brown.

The 6-foot-3 Ngata, an undrafted rookie, seems to intrigue coaches the most among the guys further down the depth chart — at least in the early going.

Tight end

First Second Third First Dallas Goedert Second Grant Calcaterra / Jack Stoll Third Dan Arnold / Tyree Jackson / Dalton Keene / Brady Russell

Calcaterra is poised to take on a larger role, as long as he can show that he’s close to the blocker Stoll has been. Arnold has the most experience of the third-stringers and could supplant Stoll. The Jackson project is entering Year 3 and he’s running out of time.

Offensive line

First Second Third Left tackle First Jordan Mailata Second Roderick Johnson Third Dennis Kelly / Chim Okorafor Left guard First Landon Dickerson Second Sua Opeta Third Julian Good-Jones Center First Jason Kelce Second Cam Jurgens Third Brett Toth / Cameron Tom Right guard First Cam Jurgens Second Tyler Steen Third Tyrese Robinson Right tackle First Lane Johnson Second Jack Driscoll Third Fred Johnson / Trevor Reid

Brett Toth was the second unit center in practice — a new spot for him — but Jurgens will be the actual backup in-season. Steen should be Jurgens’ primary foe for right guard, although Driscoll has played there before with mixed results.

Kelly, the former Eagle who was recently brought back into the fold, is likely to jump up with the second team once he gets used to the offense.

Defensive tackle

First Second Third First Fletcher Cox Second Jalen Carter Third Kentavius Street First Jordan Davis Second Milton Williams Third Noah Ellis / Moro Ojomo

In a 3-4 defense, the defensive front likely will have Davis start over the nose and the two 4i-techniques, either Cox, Carter or Williams. The Eagles don’t want to get into a situation where Cox is playing as many snaps as he did late last season, but a lot of that will depend on how Davis and Carter progress.

Defensive end / Outside linebacker

First Second Third First Josh Sweat Second Brandon Graham Third Patrick Johnson / Janarius Robinson First Haason Reddick Second Derek Barnett / Nolan Smith Third Tarron Jackson / Kyron Johnson

Graham filled in for the injured Reddick (groin) and opposite his normal side. Barnett, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, didn’t participate in team drills. Smith ran with the second team and could hold onto that spot if he develops quickly.

Patrick Johnson backed up Reddick last season, but practiced on Sweat’s side. Tarron Jackson also flipped sides. The Eagles may have just been experimenting for one day. Kyron Johnson practiced with inside linebackers during the spring, but appeared to do most of his work on the outside on Wednesday.

Inside linebacker

First Second Third First Nakobe Dean Second Shaun Bradley Third Davion Taylor First Nicholas Morrow Second Christian Elliss Third Ben VanSumeren

Morrow was first up with the ones, but Elliss, who was an OTA headliner, got some snaps alongside Dean.

Cornerback

Darius Slay Josh Jobe Kelee Ringo / Mario Goodrich James Bradberry Greedy Williams Mekhi Garner / Eli Ricks Avonte Maddox Zech McPhearson Josiah Scott

Maddox was limited, so McPhearson started in the slot. He saw his first NFL practice repetitions inside during the spring. He’s trained mostly on the outside, but with Jobe, Williams and the rookie Ringo, it makes sense to expand his responsibilities. What happens behind Slay and Bradberry could predict their eventual replacements.

Safety

First Second Third First Terrell Edmunds Second Justin Evans Third Sydney Brown First Reed Blankenship Second K’Von Wallace Third Tristin McCollum

No one’s spot here is secure. A year ago, C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn’t even on the Eagles roster and he’s now gone. Of the rookies starting out low on the depth chart, Brown could have the best odds for earning a starting spot before the season.

Special teams

First Second Kicker First Jake Elliott Second Punter First Arryn Siposs Second Ty Zentner Long snapper First Rick Lovato Second

The Eagles added competition at punter with the addition of the undrafted Zentner. Siposs, despite his NFL travails, looked stronger in the spring, but Zentner has some time to catch up.