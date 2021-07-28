Depth chart notes. The absences of Seumalo, Reagor, McLeod, and Singleton opened some starting spots, so it’s not as if their replacements should be written in ink. But a few of the names were surprises. Davion Taylor was paired with Eric Wilson as one of the top two linebackers. And K’Von Wallace was at safety along with Anthony Harris. Nate Herbig filled in for Seumalo at left guard. And Travis Fulgham took many of the outside receiver repetitions with Reagor out. Ward’s illness paved the way for JJ Arcega-Whiteside in the slot. I noted this change during spring workouts, but a slide inside for the third-year receiver makes some sense, at least on paper. He’s running out of time, however. Andre Dillard was first up with the ones at left tackle, but Jordan Mailata took his share of snaps with the first team. Their competition is clearly one of the most-watched position battles in camp. Newest Eagle, cornerback Steven Nelson, was opposite Slay at cornerback. Cornerback Avonte Maddox was back in the slot (where he probably belongs). Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett split reps at right defensive end. Rookie defensive lineman Milton Williams is starting camp off at left defensive end behind veteran Brandon Graham. Some assumed the third-round pick would open his career behind defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, but the Eagles like Williams’ versatility. He’ll likely get some looks inside as well.