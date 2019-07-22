The Eagles, who used 10 cornerbacks last season while finishing 30th in NFL passing yards allowed, should have six corners the coaching staff seems to like by the start of the season, assuming continued healing for Ronald Darby (knee) and Jalen Mills (foot). But it might be worth tucking away in the back of your mind that even if the coaches like all of these guys, not one of them is an established, Pro Bowl-level NFL performer, someone you know is capable of shutting down, say, Dallas’ Amari Cooper.