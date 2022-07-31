Eagles center Jason Kelce walked on to the field Friday with bubble wrap around his helmet. Why? “Just havin’ fun.”

Underneath that bubble wrap was a new piece of headwear called the Guardian Cap, a soft, padded outer shell that is worn around the outside of players’ helmets.

Although some have said it’s not aesthetically pleasing, NFL offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers are required to wear it hoping it will decrease the rate of concussions players can suffer this time of year.

“They’re just trying to make it a safer game,” said Kelce, a 10-year veteran. “Trying to protect the health of the players as much as they can, so it’s just the newest thing.

“I mean, they said a Guardian Cap adds 20% protection — figure the bubble wrap gave me another two or three.”

Lane Johnson said his fellow lineman was making a mockery of it. He said he doesn’t feel awkward wearing it, but that it does look ridiculous.

“I think it’s goofy ... ,” Johnson said, laughing.

The NFL mandated the Guardian Cap in the spring, when the Competition Committee and the Owners’ Health and Safety Advisory Committee voted and passed it through, marking the first time players are required to wear a headpiece outside of their helmets during training camp.

Players will have to wear the padded shell until the third preseason week, when teams usually ease the amount of contact in practice.

Three days into the Eagles’ training camp, most players said it doesn’t affect their speed or feel uncomfortable. It surely didn’t slow tight end Dallas Goedert down as he looked like a ballerina in one play, leaping into the air and connecting with Jalen Hurts during 7-on-7.

“I think we look a little goofy, but they’re there for good reason,” Goedert said. “They did studies with them, and you know, if there’s anything to keep us safer, why not do it? You only get one brain, so I might as well keep it as best you can.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s any more heavy to me. When I take it off, I’ll be even faster.”

The NFL has reported 30 documented concussions per year during the last three years of preseason practices. The Guardian Cap was sent out for laboratory testing conducted by biomechanical engineers in 2021. The studies showed it provides at least a 10% reduction in severity of impact if one player is wearing it, and at least a 20% reduction in impact if two players are wearing them.

“Our pictures aren’t as good with those things,” said linebacker T.J. Edwards, who then cracked a smile. “But no, I mean they’re there to protect us and at least try to do what they have to do to reduce injury, so whatever we gotta do to be safe.”

