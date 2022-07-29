The Eagles held the second practice of their 2022 training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Friday. Here were my observations from Day 1. Let’s get to Day 2′s action:

Offensive offense. Jason Kelce, who didn’t participate in team drills as he returns from COVID-19, didn’t mince words when asked how he thought the offense performed today: “It didn’t look good.” The center also said that he thought the offense had the upper hand on Day 1, and that the defense likely came out with a collective chip on its shoulder the following day as a result. But quarterback Jalen Hurts and Co. had one of their worst practices in the Nick Sirianni era.

Now would be the time to include the following qualifiers: it was only one day, practice is for working out the kinks, and that the defense is typically ahead of the offense in camp. But Hurts and his receivers, in particular, struggled, and there weren’t enough completed passes during 11 on 11s.

For the defense. Credit Jonathan Gannon’s defense for forcing Hurts and backup Gardner Minshew into some bad throws and decisions. In team drills, the top two units notched two interceptions and about five pass breakups, by my count. Linebacker Kyzir White also picked up a “sack” of Hurts on a delayed blitz. With a script of about 30 plays, that’s a lot of production from the pass defense.

Minshew also had an ill-timed throw picked off in 7 on 7s.

More on Hurts. The third-year quarterback’s every move is under a microscope. Both the good and bad can be overstated, especially here in Philadelphia. A.J. Brown got a taste of what Hurts had to endure earlier this summer, and felt compelled to come to his friend’s defense. I’m sure Hurts’ shaky start — he was OK on Day 1, not good on Day 2 — will throw some into panic mode, but it’s far too early to suggest that he has regressed, especially when there’s a season’s worth of evidence that he’s a competent enough starter.

That said, he had some forgettable moments on Friday. The worst came on an intermediate pass to tight end Dallas Goedert that was either underthrown, late, or shouldn’t have been tossed in the first place. Cornerback Avonte Maddox dropped into a zone and read the ball all the way into his leaping arms for an interception. On the next play, Hurts was errant on a short out route by receiver DeVonta Smith.

I’ll get to the other incompletions below, because some were on the money and a receiver either couldn’t hang on or there was a pass breakup. But the first team offense was out of rhythm most of the session and a lot of that falls on the quarterback’s timing or lack thereof.

Hurts had his plus moments, too. While Brown slipped before a first pass came his way, he caught back-to-back attempts a set later — a second-level haul after Hurts rolled to his right and a shortie he took into the defensive backfield – that highlighted his size and strength. Brown did drop a throw during 7 on 7s with cornerback Darius Slay draped on his back.

Hands team. Aside from Maddox, the cornerbacks were a handsy group. In team drills, James Bradberry and Mac McCain (twice) notched pass breakups. On McCain’s second, he deflected a Minshew pass after receiver Jalen Reagor slipped that linebacker Davion Taylor pulled in for an interception. Safety Andre Chachere got in on the act In 7 on 7s and swiped Minshew’s errant attempt to tight end Noah Togiai.

Safety Anthony Harris was back with the first unit alongside Marcus Epps — at the expense of K’Von Wallace — after sitting out the first day in his return from COVID.

Linebacker U. Taylor partnered with T.J. Edwards at inside linebacker with the first unit. Gannon likes to rotate his personnel early in camp, so it’s likely that White will return to “starting” and that rookie Nakobe Dean will get his turn, as well. But Taylor had a solid outing. Aside from the tipped pick, he broke up a short pass to running back Boston Scott.

Dean has yet to stand out, but the Eagles’ third-round draft pick has a lot on his plate learning the MIKE linebacker spot.

Tight race. The tight ends were targeted a fair amount, especially during 7 on 7s. The backup spot behind Goedert is up for grabs, especially with Tyree Jackson (knee) likely to open the season on PUP. Grant Calcaterra has strung together consecutive strong practices. The rookie caught one from Minshew on a hitch route in team drills and another on a similar pattern in 7 on 7s.

Jack Stoll would seem Calcaterra’s top competition. He took a short pass from Hurts and motored upfield before contact. Hurts looked his way too long on a deep out in 7 on 7s and his pass was high and off the tight end’s hands. Minshew later hit Stoll on a quick out.

Scary Sanders. It’s tough to evaluate running backs in camp, especially without tackling drills. But Miles Sanders has looked fleet of foot on run plays. Not that he didn’t look explosive in his first three camps. Maybe it’s the narrative about Sanders having to hit a bar some set for him as a rookie — guilty as charged — but he looks like someone with something to prove.

Running the rock has never been his greatest issue, though. Sanders has to show he can consistently hold onto it, both on the ground and through the air, and that he’ll finish off runs and stay inbounds when necessary.

Expendable Isaac? I mentioned the previous day that Andre Dillard could have some worth should another team be in need of a left tackle, but the Eagles’ depth at guard could entice potential suitors. Nate Herbig recently asked for his release with the logjam ahead of him at guard. Isaac Seumalo has the starting right guard spot for now, but Jack Driscoll is nipping at his heels. Sua Opeta also has quality starts under his belt.

The potentially season-ending injury to Bucs center Ryan Jensen had some suggesting that Seumalo could be trade bait. He hasn’t played center in a long time, though, and he’s further out of the Kelce backup picture after the Eagles drafted Cam Jurgens. He’s smart enough to make the move and learn another offense on the fly, but the Bucs should have better free agent options.

One last thing. Later during Kelce’s interview, he was asked about high expectations for the Eagles after a pretty active offseason. “In this city, it feels like every year the media thinks we’re really good, we end up being [bad],” the 12-year center said. “And every year the media thinks we’re going to be [bad], we end up being really good.”

Kelce was close to the mark with his comments, at least during his tenure, which suggests the Eagles could regress this season. It would be difficult to predict a losing season coming off a winning one and after Howie Roseman’s roster moves. And while Kelce may be speaking anecdotally, an objective analysis of the team should note the potential risks with each of the offseason additions, the uncertainties with returning players and coaches, most importantly, Hurts, Sirianni, and Gannon, and the thin line that often exists between winning and losing teams in the NFL on a yearly basis. This media isn’t yet sold.

And a few leftovers … The Eagles remained healthy and were only missing receivers Zach Pascal (illness) and Keric Wheatfall (COVID progression). Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was limited as he also returns from COVID. … Kelce walked out to practice wearing bubble wrap over the guardian padding that all NFL offensive linemen — and tight ends in blocking drills — must wear on their helmets in camp. He made light of his gesture. Tackle Lane Johnson was a little more blunt about the extra padding. “It’s goofy ... ,” he said. Goedert was a little more pragmatic in his response: “You only get one brain, so you might as well keep it as best you can,” he said. … Quarterback Carson Strong has been firmly implanted behind Reid Sinnett and gotten very few snaps with the third string offense. The Eagles don’t need to rush the undrafted rookie.

