The 5 biggest questions heading into Eagles training camp

After months spent discussing sour tastes and offseason turnover, the Eagles will begin the 2024 season in earnest this week.

Spring workouts offered an early glimpse of how marquee additions and coaching changes might help the team reverse course from last year’s late collapse, but training camp will be the first prolonged opportunity to answer some of the biggest questions facing this season’s team.

Here are the five biggest questions going into Wednesday’s opening practice:

Can Kellen Moore’s new-look offense maximize Jalen Hurts’ abilities?

Any doubt about new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s agency to integrate his own system instead of simply calling a version of Nick Sirianni’s was quelled in spring practices by Jalen Hurts suggesting that the new scheme was “95% new.”

Whether that newness returns Hurts to the MVP-caliber form he had in 2022 ultimately will be decided during the season, but there should be plenty of glimpses during training camp regarding how he’s adjusting. The Eagles offense had notable differences to the reporter’s eye during OTAs; Moore used more bunch sets and more pre-snap motion with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and even Saquon Barkley getting a few reps in the slot to hunt for matchup advantages. Smith and Brown agreed that the new scheme gives them more “freedom” as well.

This is far from Hurts’ first time learning a new scheme — he previously said the rarity of having continuity in 2022 was a major part of his success. Hurts’ uneven play during the spring practice sessions open to the media could be chalked up to growing pains, something that might linger into training camp. Especially during joint practices against the New England Patriots, Hurts’ performances with Moore orchestrating things will be important to watch.

Are the Philly Dawgs ready to take the next step?

The Eagles’ stockpile of Georgia players is starting to reach an inflection point.

Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo have a legitimate chance to play significant snaps this season, and the Eagles’ rebuilt defense could depend on how many members of the group can make an impact befitting their draft pedigree.

Davis figures to be the anchor in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system, which has been at its best with a gap-stealing nose tackle capable of compensating for light boxes against the run. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman reported to organized team activities in noticeably better shape, which will be important going into training camp as he works to become an every-down player. Davis has flashed the ability to affect the quarterback in his first two seasons, but conditioning will likely be the determining factor for whether he can sustain production throughout the season.

Dean, Smith, and Ringo have a chance to earn a meaningful role with a strong summer and each at a position that struggled for most of last season. Like Davis, Dean is going into a pivotal third season. The former third-round pick missed all but five games last year with foot injuries that also limited him during the start of OTAs. Now cleared, Dean will compete with Zack Baun for the starting spot opposite Devin White throughout the summer.

Carter, who played 51% of the team’s defensive snaps and logged six sacks as a rookie last season, has the talent to be the best player on the defense in an expanded role this year. If his training camp is anything like it was for most of last summer, he’ll be hard to miss.

How will the new-look secondary take shape?

From top to bottom, the Eagles’ secondary will be fascinating to watch this summer.

There are several starting spots up for grabs in the rebuilt group after last year’s struggles — especially considering Fangio’s heavy usage of sub packages that will put extra defensive backs on the field. Beyond that, there is a scarcity of roster spots on the bottom of the depth chart for a slew of developmental corners. Going into the first practice, the Eagles have 20 defensive backs, including a whopping 15 cornerbacks, making third-team reps more of a commodity than they have been the last few years.

Looking at the top of the depth chart, the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay will be important to monitor. First-round rookie Quinyon Mitchell may have the draft pedigree and physical traits to be a Day 1 starter, but he’ll have several challengers. Ringo had a strong enough spring to enter the mix and former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, fresh off a one-year suspension for gambling, also had some quality first-team reps in the spring. Rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean and last year’s starter James Bradberry also are vying for playing time, although DeJean can also bump inside to the slot and Bradberry could see time at safety if he retains a roster spot.

Aside from the position battles, which also include a competition for the starting slot cornerback spot and the oft-used third-safety role in Fangio’s defense, the way the defensive coordinator deploys the group will also be an important development during camp. The veteran coach said during the spring that he typically likes to install a wide range of concepts quickly before paring it down over the course of time, meaning we might see some exotic looks from the secondary during the early days of camp.

Who starts at right guard?

Another year, another competition at right guard.

One year after Cam Jurgens won the starting right guard job over Tyler Steen, Steen is once again going into training camp with a chance to earn the spot next to Lane Johnson. The 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama, now with a year’s experience at guard after playing tackle in college, seems better suited for the gig this year and also is better positioned. He spent all of spring practices with the starters ahead of veteran free-agency signee Matt Hennessy, who worked with the second team.

Steen’s stiffest competition might turn out to be Mekhi Becton, though. The former New York Jets first-round pick has played exclusively at tackle in his career, but slotted into the first team for an excused Landon Dickerson at left guard during mandatory minicamp. If Becton impresses this summer, he could challenge Steen and Hennessy to break into the starting offensive front, although it appears to be Steen’s job to lose.

Is the reworked edge-rusher rotation good enough?

There aren’t many position groups on the Eagles roster with as wide a range of outcomes as the edge-rusher rotation.

General manager Howie Roseman ostensibly swapped Haason Reddick for Bryce Huff, signing Huff away from the Jets in free agency before trading Reddick to them a few weeks later. Huff was impressively efficient in a designated pass-rushing role during his time with the Jets, but whether he remains productive as a featured starter will go a long way toward determining how the reworked group fares.

Which version of Josh Sweat the Eagles get in 2024 also will be crucial. The 27-year-old finished with 6½ sacks last season, all of which came before Week 10.

In the depth spots behind Sweat and Huff, veteran defensive end Brandon Graham should still be a productive member of the rotation, albeit in a limited capacity. Beyond that, Nolan Smith figures to be a key reserve after scarcely playing during his rookie season. Considering they play a premium position, the Eagles’ defense may need one of Huff, Sweat, or Smith to take a leap.