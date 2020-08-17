7. Dallas Goedert was probably Wentz’s favorite target of the day. The tight end caught a few intermediate tosses, several check-downs and had the grab of the day when he tipped a high pass to himself in the back of the end one. Zach Ertz didn’t have as much chemistry with his quarterback. Wentz underthrew him on an out route and the ball went through the hands of linebacker Alex Singleton. Ertz was later covered in the end zone on a short crosser and Wentz threw incomplete. A few plays later, they failed to hook up on a route they’ve must have completed hundreds of times – and maybe a half dozen times in games – when Ertz ran a little inside slant into the end zone. Wentz’s pass was behind him. After the red zone set, the teammates went to another field to work on the route. Reagor eventually joined them to watch.