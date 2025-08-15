Winners and losers from the Eagles’ two joint practices with the Cleveland Browns

Arguably the two most important Eagles practices of training camp — their joint sessions with the Cleveland Browns — are over, and Thursday marked day No. 15 of training camp. The Eagles and Browns play at 1 p.m. Saturday in a preseason game, and after that the Eagles have just three practices next week and one more preseason game next Friday at the New York Jets.

Time is running out, and while Nick Sirianni said Thursday morning that there’s still a lot of time left until the Eagles have to decide who’s staying and who’s going, the evaluation period is shortening.

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from the last two days — the players who helped themselves and the players who may have hurt themselves. (Players are listed in alphabetical order by first name.)

Winners

Adoree’ Jackson: Jackson stuck out mostly because he wasn’t Kelee Ringo (more on him later) or Jakorian Bennett, the two other main combatants for the starting outside cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Jackson made the least amount of mistakes. The Eagles and Browns went through some one-on-ones Wednesday, and Jackson got the best of No. 2 receiver Cedric Tillman on their two reps. Jackson is becoming the Week 1 favorite.

Azeez Ojulari: It had been a pretty quiet camp for Ojulari before Tuesday, and it was worth wondering heading into this week if the linebacker would make the team. Maybe it still is, but he helped himself greatly over the last two days. He ran plenty with the ones and picked up a sack on Joe Flacco on Wednesday. He was better setting the edge and playing against the run, too. Joshua Uche is not listed as a winner here, but he continued his strong camp and seems to be the clear third edge rusher right now. Though Ojulari, who has 22 sacks in 46 career games, might make it interesting if this week kick-starts a strong finish to camp.

Brett Toth: Toth, filling in for the injured Landon Dickerson at left guard, wasn’t amazing. Heck, he was critical of his performance Wednesday. But he had a pretty solid day Thursday even as the Eagles offense struggled. Most important, all of the first-team reps at left guard were his. On one play Thursday, Toth did a nice job getting into the second level on an AJ Dillon run and locked up Browns rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Darius Cooper: The surprise depth chart climber of camp continued to see reps with the first unit. Most notably, he’s getting more work on special teams, a sign the Eagles either want to evaluate his capabilities there, or they think he’s on the roster right now and need him in those spots. Regardless, it’s getting a bit difficult to keep the receiver off any 53-man roster projection.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: On a run-heavy day Thursday, the Eagles defender who has been most consistent against the run seemed to be all around the ball. Zack Baun slowly working his way back from a back injury means Trotter is still seeing first-team reps at linebacker next to rookie Jihaad Campbell, and Trotter seems to frequently be in the right place, especially when it comes to stopping the run. Campbell had an up-and-down couple of days. He was exposed a little in pass coverage Wednesday, but he came back strong on Thursday.

Matt Pryor: Kendall Lamm figured to be the front-runner for the swing tackle job when the Eagles signed him, but with Lane Johnson sitting out near the end of Wednesday’s practice and all of Thursday’s (rest), it was Pryor who got the reps at first-team right tackle while Lamm stayed at LT2. Pryor fared OK, though he wasn’t the one tasked with containing Myles Garrett. That was Jordan Mailata, who was probably glad to hear the double air horn sound ending practice on Thursday. Garrett was a wrecker.

Sydney Brown: The safety continues to see the majority of the first-team reps, even as Drew Mukuba has returned to team drills. Brown had a solid day Thursday as the Browns went pretty heavy with runs against the Eagles defense. Brown seems most comfortable playing downhill and using his physicality. Mukuba, meanwhile, had some coverage issues. It’s not time to call this race yet. Mukuba figures to see plenty of work Saturday after not playing in last week against the Bengals.

Losers

Ainias Smith: First off, it’s not Smith’s fault that the Eagles called a bubble screen for him with Jahan Dotson and DeVonta Smith as his lead blockers. But Cooper’s rise has made it a little more likely that Smith is a roster casualty when it comes time to cut down to 53. Smith still has two preseason games to show his worth, but Cooper is applying pressure. The Eagles are set with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dotson as their top three. Johnny Wilson figures to be a lock given his versatility, blocking ability, and improved hands. If they want to keep Cooper, that’s five receivers. They kept five last season on the initial 53-man roster, though they could bump it to six.

Avery Williams: As each day passes and Williams doesn’t pop, it’s getting harder and harder imagining the Eagles keeping a one-dimensional returner on the roster. Williams continues to get first-team punt-returning reps, but he’s far from the only player on the prospective 53 who can return.

Jakorian Bennett: The opportunities will still be there for Bennett over the next week and change, but the newly acquired cornerback didn’t take full advantage of them this week. He started strong on Wednesday, breaking up a pass to No. 1 receiver Jerry Jeudy. But he lagged behind Gage Larvadain on a touchdown throw, was beaten by Jeudy on a dig route, and was called for pass interference. On Thursday, Bennett appeared to get banged up toward the end of the workout.

Kelee Ringo: Vic Fangio said he wanted to see how Ringo responded after getting abused by one of the game’s best receivers, Ja’Marr Chase, in the preseason opener. Well, Ringo found himself in a not-identical-but-similar situation against Jeudy on a comeback route on the left sideline. Last week, it was a bad angle and a whiff that let Chase score. On Wednesday, Ringo went for a pass breakup and wasn’t all that close, allowing Jeudy to catch and run. On Thursday, it was strictly second-team reps for Ringo.

The passing offense: It didn’t seem fair to pick on one player here. Sure, you could single out Mailata, who was just dominated by Garrett, one of the best pass rushers of all time, all day long Thursday. It felt as though Garrett could have had six sacks if he wanted to. But the Eagles’ passing game just couldn’t really get much going.

Besides a few hookups from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith, it was a lot of short-yardage throws. Obviously, it’s worth mentioning that Johnson and Saquon Barkley (also resting) didn’t participate in team drills Thursday, Brown (hamstring) remains sidelined, and Toth was in for Dickerson. So the Eagles were down four key starters who all contribute to making the passing offense hum. The running game looked fine at times, but it wasn’t a very encouraging couple of days for the passing game. Though it may be much ado about nothing.